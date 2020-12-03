The Creative Arts Guild presents on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. its December Gallery Opening and Artist Reception featuring three wonderful exhibits held over from the November debut. The event is free and open to the public. Come see the exhibits, enjoy the reception and meet these artists.
In the interest of utmost precaution due to COVID-19, the Guild will observe strict health safety protocol during the event. Masks will be required, social distancing defined and limits on the number of people in the building monitored carefully.
In Gallery Five20, the Georgia Clay Council is exhibiting works by several members. Established in 2003 to promote the clay arts in Georgia, the organization strives to provide learning and enrichment opportunities and seeks to engage clay artists of all skill levels to explore the unlimited possibilities clay has to offer. In its mission to support art education, the Georgia Clay Council partners with regional art centers and galleries to offer exhibitions that are open to all, provides quarterly opportunities for cultural and educational growth and has created a network of regional resources for educators, clay professionals and students seeking specific expertise and experience.
In Gallery One11, visitors can view an exhibit of works by a familiar local painter, Jean McDonald Coker. For many years she worked as a designer in the carpet and rug industry. Later, her creative education veered into interior design studies at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. This, along with her work illustrating pattern and color, complemented and enhanced her work in product development. It also provided essential knowledge as her career transitioned into painting decorative surfaces and murals for many area homes and public places.
In Jonas Hall, photographer Michael Largent is exhibiting an exciting and varied collection of work. The title of his exhibit, "Out of One, Many," is a twist on a traditional motto of the United States, E pluribus unum (Out of many, one).
“As an adventurous artist, I seem unable to be tied down to a single technique or approach," Largent said. "Like the multiple personalities of Sybil, a variety of styles manifests through this one artist from a wide range of experimentation and processes. If my art has a mission, it is to challenge the viewer to consider the concepts on which my work is based and the formal qualities of my work which bear witness to my careers as photographer, graphic designer, and educator.”
Learn more at www.creativeartsguild.org and on Facebook or contact Savannah Thomas (Guild gallery director) at (706) 279-3129.
