Though Kathryn Somers had been working in pottery for decades, it wasn't until two years ago that she came across the idea of combining that form of art with weaving, and the results are on display this month at the Creative Arts Guild.
"I was actually trying to figure out a birthday present for my sister," Somers explained regarding the genesis for adding weaving to her pottery. "I thought 'What if I poked holes in" the pottery?
Her pieces are beaded textiles that have been woven into a ceramic loom frame to recreate an impression of things ranging from a snowy morning to American patriotism. Weaving the combined textures and colors of clay, fibers and beads leads into a "porthole" of imagination. "Portholes" is the name of the exhibit.
Her pieces are "a lot like Rorschach tests," she said. "Some people see what I see, and some people see what they see, which is fine, too."
Among the pieces in the Guild exhibit is "Snowy Morning," which she crafted the morning of a rare snow event in Dalton earlier this year, she said. "Everything in my garden was white, or black, or green that day."
Somers has been a fixture at the Guild's pottery classes for years, so it's "exciting to see how this has developed from inception to now," said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's gallery manager. "She's a self-taught fiber artist, and she's developed her own style of weaving."
“Portholes" is on display for the rest of this month in Gallery One11. The Guild is open for gallery viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
While her weaving requires more "hands-on" time, her pottery necessitates more "hands-off" time due to its "processes and steps," from firing to cooling, Somers said. "Just to get one ready can take weeks."
While her newest artistic obsession "started out simple and basic," Somers continued to dive into "more complex and elaborate patterns," she said. For example, her "July" piece, which is part of her "Home" series, has 1,421 beads and required an entire week of work to create.
The "Home" series, a set of four pieces depicting America, Georgia and Dalton, was spurred by Somers becoming a naturalized citizen of the United States a year ago, said the native Brit. Many of the pieces in the collection at the Guild have QR codes, so interested observers can use their cellphones to read more about the stories behind the artwork.
Each piece in the exhibit is "a hand-thrown exterior framing the woven (elements), and one design really informs the other,'' Thomas said. "She has to change the exterior to change the interior, and her work is fantastic."
