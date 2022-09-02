Jim Phillips practiced law in Dalton for some 50 years and said, "I can't think of anyone I met that I respected more" than Judge Robert Luke Vining Jr.
Vining, a native of Murray County who served both as a judge in the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties) and as a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Georgia, passed away Thursday. He was 91.
Phillips and Vining met when they were starting their careers in Dalton in the early 1960s.
"We were in different firms then," Phillips said. "We later became partners in the McCamy firm together. We worked together. We were friends. We were neighbors. He was a fine man."
Phillips said what made Vining a good lawyer was that "he was intelligent and he respected other people and he respected the system."
According to his obituary, "Judge Vining grew up close to the courthouse in Murray County. As a child, he knew he wanted to be a lawyer and often snuck into court" to watch the proceedings.
Vining graduated from Murray County High School and attended Georgia Military Academy before enlisting in the United States Air Force, according to the obituary. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant and served as an air traffic controller.
He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law.
After returning to Northwest Georgia, he practiced law at the Mitchell and McCamy firms in Dalton. He served as solicitor general (district attorney) of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit from 1963 to 1968 and as a Superior Court judge for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit from 1969 to 1979.
President Jimmy Carter nominated Vining as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in 1979, and he was confirmed by the U. S. Senate. He served as chief judge from 1995 to 1996, when he undertook senior status.
"I knew him after he had already become a Superior Court judge in Whitfield and Murray counties," said Terry Miller, CEO of the Mitchell & Mitchell law firm. "He gave me the oath to be admitted to the State Bar in June 1975 and I had the privilege of practicing in the court before him for my early years of practice. He was just, and enjoyed the younger lawyers and seeing us advance in our careers. I have the deepest respect for Judge Vining as a jurist and also considered him a friend. He will be missed."
Jim Fordham has practiced at the McCamy firm for some 50 years.
"I arrived after he had already become a Superior Court judge and had the honor to practice before him," Fordham said. "He was everything you'd want in a judge. He was very smart, very hard-working. He was fair. He liked young attorneys and wanted to see them succeed."
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Dalton First United Methodist Church with Brian Clark officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. in the atrium. The family will also receive friends at a reception immediately following the service at the Artistic Civic Theatre, 907 Gaston St. Entombment will be in Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.
