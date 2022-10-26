What are considered violent crimes are down so far this year through September in Dalton compared to 2021, according to data presented Tuesday to the city’s Public Safety Commission.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
There were 73 violent crimes in Dalton through the end of September, according to Police Chief Cliff Cason, down from 79 for the same period in 2021 and below the five-year average of 79. Violent crimes include homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
There were two homicides in that period compared to one in 2021; nine rapes reported, down from 13 in 2021; 17 robberies, up from five; 60 burglaries, down from 73; 54 motor vehicle thefts, down from 76; and 45 aggravated assaults, down from 60.
Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary were up to 719 from 670 in that period. Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales were down to 3,189 from 3,741 in 2021. Property crime rose to 646 through the end of September from 591 in the same period in 2021.
Forgery/counterfeiting rose to 54 through the end of September from 43 in the same period last year; liquor violations rose to 57 from 50; and public drunkenness fell to 70 from 85.
There were 130 motor vehicle crashes in September, up from 115 crashes in August and from 95 in July.
Dalton police officers responded to 27 crashes with injuries in September. Those crashes resulted in 34 people injured. Both numbers were down from August, Cason said. Three people were seriously injured. There were no fatalities.
Failure to yield was the top factor in injury crashes, and following too closely was the leading factor in non-injury crashes. There were four crashes involving DUI in September, and five involving speed. Mondays saw the most crashes, with 26, and Sundays the fewest, with 11.
Angle crashes were the most common in September with 61. Rear-end crashes were second with 33, and collision with an object third with 19. Failure to yield was again the most common cause, playing a role in 29 crashes. Distracted driving played a role in 10 crashes, and following too closely played a role in 26.
The greatest number of crashes took place between 4 to 6:59 p.m., with 38, followed by 2 to 3:59 p.m., with 21.
Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the greatest number of crashes, with 26, followed by Chattanooga Road with 17. Glenwood Avenue was third with 10.
Walnut Avenue generally has the most accidents each month. The area around Shugart Road and Chattanooga Road is usually second. Officials say that is because of the amount of traffic on those roads.
The number of crashes fell in 2020 and early 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic shutdown kept drivers off the road, but has been rising since the economy reopened.
