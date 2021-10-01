Violent crimes and motor vehicle thefts up this year in Dalton

While crime overall remains down in Dalton compared with recent years, violent crimes were up for the year through August compared to the same period last year, and August saw more vehicle crashes than typical.
Through August, part 1 crimes, including aggravated assault, homicide and rape, were roughly 29% lower than the five-year year-to-date average, while part 2 crimes, including drug offenses, forgery and fraud, were about 17% lower than the five-year year-to-date average, said Dalton Police Chief Cliff Cason during Tuesday's meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission. "Overall, crimes look fairly positive compared to five-year averages."
However, motor vehicle thefts "have really picked up," with 76 through August, well ahead of the pace from any of the past five years, Cason said. Typically, though, the explanation this year has been "I loaned it to someone I truly don't know, or I left the keys inside the vehicle."
"Very few are taken or towed away," he said. "If people would take keys out of their vehicles and lock them, and only loan them to people who are reputable, we'd reduce the number of thefts significantly."
There had been 72 violent crimes reported through August, an increase from 60 at that point last year, Cason said.
"I think COVID-19 has changed a lot of behavior with folks, and not for the good, (so) we will be watching this."
There were 129 non-private property crashes in August, up slightly from the average, and 33 of those had injuries, which is nearly double the 18 crashes with injuries in July, Cason said. The increased number of injuries is "a concern to us."
Walnut Avenue had the most crashes, with 14, and the most injuries, with 11, in August, he said. The peak window for crashes in August was "lunch time," 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, with 30 crashes, and Friday, with 26, were the busiest days for crashes in August, with the latter more understandable than the former, he said.
"On Friday, people are trying to get home" for the weekend, or "to (football) games, but Tuesday is sort of an oddball day."
Monday was the busiest day for the Dalton Fire Department in August, with 72 incident responses, said Chief Todd Pangle. "Usually, 5 to 6 p.m. is our busiest time, but" 11 a.m. to noon held that distinction in August.
The department responded to 411 incidents in August, 275 of which were medical calls, Pangle said.
"This is when we started to see a peak in (COVID-19) numbers, and I believe that has a lot to do with our EMS calls."
Fire calls were also above normal in August, though, with 136, and the department was able to salvage 99% of pre-incident value when responding to fires, he said. Some $241,000 was lost on pre-incident value of roughly $5.4 million.
The department's average response time was four minutes and 33 seconds, "from the time we receive the dispatch to the time we arrive on scene," and the average time on scene was 22 minutes and four seconds, he said. As usual, station 1, downtown on Waugh Street, was the busiest, with 168 calls in August.
"Our inspections division was very busy, logging 175 inspections in August," he said.
The department logged 1,896 hours of training in August.
The department has expended roughly 65% of its budget for the year, so "we're about 2% below budget," and "I see no reason we shouldn't be able to finish out the year within our budget constraints," he said. "I have no concerns at this point in the year."
The Dalton Police Department "remains on track for fiscal year 2021, (as) we've expended about 63% of our budget," Cason said. "We have enough money to meet needs this year."
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners approved 5-0 three alcohol beverage applications, meaning those requests will be recommended by the commission for approval by the mayor and City Council. The applicants are:
• Dalton Beverages, 1007 S. Thornton Ave., for package beer, wine and liquor.
• Freya’s Lounge Corp., a restaurant at 303 E. Morris St., for pouring beer, wine and liquor.
• Tienda Tikal #2 LLC, a convenience store/restaurant at 616 Fourth Ave., Suite 4-6, for pouring beer.
