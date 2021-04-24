Virtual Chili Cookoff held

Whitfield County Democrats gathered recently to celebrate a successful Virtual Chili Cookoff.
The chili cookoff is an annual event. Due to COVID-19, this year participants posted photos of their chili on social media and engaged friends and family to vote for their creation and donate to a fundraiser for The GreenHouse, a child advocacy/sexual assault center in Dalton.
Voting was by online survey and this year's winner, Cheryl Phipps, was presented the trophy to hold until the next event. A check in the amount of $775 was presented to The GreenHouse and will help pay for staff training and other agency needs.
The Whitfield Democratic Committee meets monthly on Zoom. For information, call (706) 264-2789. For more information or to donate to The Greenhouse, visit greenhousecacsac.org.
