Virtual Chili Cookoff held

The Whitfield Democratic Committee hosted a Virtual Chili Cookoff. From left are Sandra Pride, Gerry Dyer, Cheryl Phipps (who had the winning chili), Regena Callaway and Thom Bryson.

Whitfield County Democrats gathered recently to celebrate a successful Virtual Chili Cookoff.

The chili cookoff is an annual event. Due to COVID-19, this year participants posted photos of their chili on social media and engaged friends and family to vote for their creation and donate to a fundraiser for The GreenHouse, a child advocacy/sexual assault center in Dalton.

Voting was by online survey and this year's winner, Cheryl Phipps, was presented the trophy to hold until the next event. A check in the amount of $775 was presented to The GreenHouse and will help pay for staff training and other agency needs.

The Whitfield Democratic Committee meets monthly on Zoom. For information, call (706) 264-2789. For more information or to donate to The Greenhouse, visit greenhousecacsac.org.

