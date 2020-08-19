Virtual discussion to focus on race relations, law enforcement and community engagement

A Virtual Town Hall Discussion on Race Relations, Law Enforcement and Community Engagement will be Tuesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. hosted by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Georgia.
Panelists include:
• Monica Pearson, moderator (former WSB-TV news anchor).
• Rodney Bryant, interim chief, Atlanta Police Department.
• James W. Conroy, Roswell Police Department chief.
• Joyette Holmes, district attorney, Cobb Judicial Circuit.
• Byung "Bjay" Pak, U.S. attorney, Northern District of Georgia.
• The Rev. James Woodall, president, NAACP of Georgia.
A link to the town hall is https://tinyurl.com/y5et63g7. The webinar ID is 868 8095 4286. The password is 1B#DEQ.
You are encouraged to send questions in advance of the program to USAGAN.PublicForum@usdol.gov.
