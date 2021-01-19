Virtual festival provides invaluable learning experience for 'Siren Sisters'

Though Dalton Middle School's Eva Ashcraft, Kinsley Stephens and Molly Watts weren't able to attend the 2020 International Thespian Festival in person — it was shifted to virtual status due to the COVID-19 pandemic — they didn't feel shortchanged by the remote edition.
"At first, I was really upset we couldn't do it in person, but the way they set it up, I definitely still enjoyed it," said Stephens, an eighth-grader. "It was a lot of fun."
"It was so awesome, I can't stress that enough," said Ashcraft, a fellow eighth-grader. Though it "was very different than it would have been in person, it was interesting, and I thought they did a great job."
"I actually really enjoyed it," Ashcraft added. "They had some really great guest speakers, and they were probably able to get more of them" because it was virtual, rather than in a certain location at a set date and time.
Indeed, as "disappointing as it was not to go there in person, they probably got some instructors (and other guests) in the virtual format they wouldn't have been able to otherwise," said Dalton Middle School drama teacher Courtenay Cholovich. "It's very easy to get frustrated with all this and lose sight of how fortunate we are to have (virtual) as a possibility — 30 years ago, (this conference) would have just been canceled, and that would have been it."
Among the speakers were Tina Fey, the actress, comedian, writer, producer and playwright best known for her television work with "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock," as well as films such as "Mean Girls," "Date Night" and "Sisters," who was "really awesome," and country music legend Dolly Parton, Ashcraft said. For "my friends and I, Dolly Parton is an icon in our world."
Parton is an "all-time favorite" of Stephens, so her participation in this festival was "very thrilling for me," she said. "I love her music, and she's a great actress."
"It was really memorable that celebrities (like Parton) took time out of their busy schedules to speak to us," Stephens added. "They know we want to do one day what they're doing now."
'Great resources'
Ashcraft, Stephens and Watts, now a freshman at Dalton High School, received full-scholarship grants to cover the cost of registration for the week-long event, which would have cost about $500 each, Cholovich said. The trio earned spots at the festival based on their performance of "To Be a Siren," from "Orphie and the Book of Heroes," at the 2020 Georgia Junior Thespian Conference.
The June conference offered everything from online workshops to live performances and discussions, Cholovich said. There were "all sorts of other great resources for young thespians," too.
Cholovich has been a champion for the trio from the beginning, and they won't forget it.
"I want to thank (Cholovich) for working so hard for us," Watts said. "We love her, and we wouldn't be here without her."
The virtual conference ran for five days, and students were able to select which workshops they wanted to participate in, which Ashcraft "loved," she said. There were workshops on acting, costuming, directing, singing and writing, and Ashcraft devoted most of her energies to acting and singing, as "those called my name."
In many ways, "you could make your own agenda each day," Watts said. "I think we were able to get to a lot more, and you didn't feel pressured."
In one of her workshops, Watts learned tips and tricks to be more humorous on stage through everything from "body language (to) facial expressions," she said. "It taught me a lot, and I took a ton of notes."
Stephens is "really into musical theater," so she concentrated on those types of classes, she said. "I got to learn a dance from 'Hairspray' and a dance from 'Moulin Rouge,' which was really exciting."
She also often coordinated with Stephens and Watts, so they could have similar experiences to discuss afterward, she said. "We FaceTimed after and texted a lot.''
Ashcraft, Stephens and Watts are all members of the same "Siren Sisters" group chat, and "we were texting constantly" the week of the virtual festival, Stephens said. "It was a really good opportunity to reflect on what we learned."
Auditioning tips and more
Around noon each day, Ashcraft logged onto the festival's website, and she spent an average of five hours a day at the virtual conference, she said. "It was flexible," with workshops ranging in time from 30-90 minutes.
Several were student-led discussions, and she listened eagerly to high school upperclassmen reflect on their experiences on "big stages," she said. Another workshop provided tips for auditioning, which is "super helpful, because if you have a bad audition, you can miss out on a role you really want."
The best advice she gleaned was to "do your interpretation (of the character), not what you think they want (to see)," she said. Often, casting "directors aren't exactly sure what they want until they see it."
Stephens also valued the auditioning workshop, because ''that's one of the main parts of theater," she said. The casting director who led the course "made a lot of good points," none more important than "always think outside of the box."
"When casting directors see 50 people in a row do it the same way, nothing stands out," she said. "You should think of your own way to do it."
"The one person who does something unique takes it to a different level," said Watts. "Directors look for competence and uniqueness."
Through the virtual conference, Watts learned "you can still do what you love wherever you are," she said. "I (felt) the contagious laughter and smiles through the screens of (participants) across the country.''
