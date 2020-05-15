Nyckie says she once stayed in her room for almost a year and a half, only coming out to get more drugs.
Being honest was just not in her DNA, Kaylan admits.
Deitra says she had failed at being a mother, her life had no purpose, and she hated the person she had become.
Her addiction took everyone and everything she cared about, Beth says.
Danny used drugs every day, he says, to numb the pain from a childhood growing up with an absent father.
After his wife of 29 years passed away, Ronald says he needed more than alcohol to mask the pain.
Chris admits he was hard-headed, set in his ways, and thought he didn’t have to follow the rules.
After battling addiction for years and finally seeking help through the Conasauga Drug Court program, these seven local residents had one more hurdle thrown in their paths during the past few weeks — the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even the coronavirus wasn’t enough to stop them from finally celebrating one of their biggest accomplishments in life, receiving their diplomas from the Conasauga Drug Court program in the first “virtual” graduation ceremony on May 7 when graduates, treatment team members and family and friends used Zoom to rejoice on the internet.
Graduation had originally been planned for March 12, but the serious illness and eventual death of treatment team member Prudence Byers forced postponement.
Then came the pandemic.
“When this virus hit, we were all very, very concerned for a lot of reasons,” Drug Court Judge Jim Wilbanks said. “How does this program go forward when we’re told you can’t leave your home — how does this work? How do we go forward since we will not have people coming to the Accountability Court Treatment Center?”
The answer turned out to be the use of electronic technology like Zoom, the same software that allowed some 75 people to safely gather on their phones and computers to participate in the graduation ceremony.
“I’ve got to take a minute and brag on everyone involved in the Drug Court team,” Wilbanks said. “That’s everyone from the DA’s (district attorney's) office, public defender’s office, to probation, to law enforcement, every agency, every person, all of my treatment team, my coordinator, administrator, everyone has done exceptional work in making sure that this program continued forward in a very positive way.
“It was a lot of hard work, a lot of effort. Everybody was basically dealing with things 24/7 (around the clock). Treatment didn’t start at 8 o’clock and end at 5 o’clock. It was 24 hours a day, seven days a week — law enforcement, surveillance, all of those folks the same way.”
The judge also praised the seven graduates and other participants in the Drug Court program for doing “amazingly well” in stepping up to their responsibilities during the ongoing crisis.
“This could have been — and has been for many — a huge bump in the road of recovery,” he said. “From some of you it triggered a desire, a deep desire to relapse, to escape the hardship that COVID-19 brought with it because that’s typically what addiction is about, is escaping our realities. But you all have stood head and shoulders above what I anticipated. I apologize for not believing that we would do as well as we’ve done, that you would do as well as you’ve done, but I’m very impressed and I thank you for that because that was individual fortitude for each one of you, from each one of you to maintain your sobriety and recovery and move forward in this program.”
Changing lives
The ultimate goal of the program is to change the lives of the participants and their families, and each of the graduates reported major accomplishments, including holding steady jobs, maintaining funds in savings and checking accounts, buying cars and homes, and mending relationships.
That’s a far cry from the way Nyckie once lived. She says she had used drugs for nearly 25 years and started getting high when she was just 13.
“The only thing I ever wanted to do was get high and die,” she said in a letter to Judge Wilbanks that she read during the graduation ceremony. “I once stayed in my room for almost a year and a half only coming out to go get more drugs. If my family and very few friends wanted to see me, they came into my room. I was in such a dark place inside my head. I wanted to kill myself, but I did not want to cause my family any more pain than I already had. I was truly a junkie without a reason to live, or so I thought.”
She said the day she entered the courtroom shackled will stay in her mind forever.
“Judge Wilbanks, you told me that this was going to be the hardest thing I ever did and that the bar was set high. You asked me what I thought about that. I said, 'Good.’ You just looked at me and asked, ‘Why is that good?’ I told you that ‘the higher the bar was set, the higher I would reach’ and that has proven itself true!”
Nyckie says the program “took that confused, impulsive, angry and reckless girl and shaped her into a confident, grateful and caring woman who is slow to anger and quick to help others without judgment.”
'You let me be myself and respected who I was'
Life was also rough for Kaylan, who entered Drug Court with a suspended license, no vehicle, she had lost custody of her son, and damaged relationships with her family.
“I had lost all self-respect and had no emotions besides anger,” she admits. “My early recovery was hard. I thought I could fly under the radar and do the bare minimum to get through the program. I was rebellious and hard-headed. My attitude was awful, and if there was a loophole I was determined to find it. Being honest was just not in my DNA. I could look you straight in the eyes and lie to you with no remorse. My conscience had dissipated after years of drug use, and other people’s feelings were not my concern.”
Team members took that rocky past, however, and showed Kaylan that she didn’t necessarily have to change who she was.
“You let me be myself and respected who I was,” she said, “but you just guided me and gave me suggestions on how to look at things differently and how important it was to pay attention to what I tell myself.”
Today, Kaylan says her life is “simple and that’s the way I like it.” She works Monday through Friday and sees her son on weekends, she has somewhere to call home and her own dependable vehicle, she talks to her family all the time and hangs out with them every chance she gets, she attends meetings and has an “awesome” sponsor, she has clean and sober friends she can count on, and she has a relationship with her Higher Power that is stronger than ever.
'A lost soul'
Deitra says she was “a lost soul just trying to numb the pain I was feeling,” and her addiction “sent my life spiraling out of control” and “pushed everyone away that cared about me.”
“I was in the darkest place I had ever been in my life,” she said. “I was in a toxic relationship that I did not know how to get out of. I had lost my job and did not have a stable home. I spent my days and nights running the streets searching for my next high. I put drugs above everything in my life. I had failed at being a mother, my life had no purpose, and I hated the person I had become.”
After she started being honest with herself and others and working through the 12 steps of Narcotics Anonymous, her life began to change, however.
“I learned to be responsible,” she said. “I started to accept myself for who I was and I was happy with the person I was becoming.”
“For the first time in a long time,” she said, “I had a purpose in life.”
Today, she is proud of the mother, daughter and friend she has become and offers this message to others who may be facing their own addictions: “Don’t give up!!! Keep pushing forward even if it’s baby steps. Keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
‘I’m going to die if I don’t get help’
Her addiction took everyone and everything she cared about, Beth said.
“All within a few months’ time, I lost custody of my kids, lost my job, got evicted from my apartment, and my car had been totaled,” she said.
About a month after being arrested in 2017, Beth was invited into the Drug Court program and says she remembers Judge Wilbanks asking her why she wanted to participate. “My response was ‘I’m going to die if I don’t get help.’”
That’s when her recovery gradually began, she said.
“I started sharing in group, being transparent about all the pain, regret and hurt that kept me high for many years, and bit by bit I slowly started to feel the weight lift off my shoulders. I started making connections with the women in the program. I started going to NA (Narcotics Anonymous) meetings, I got a wonderful sponsor, started getting involved with service work with my home group, and started working my 12 steps. I continued to do the next right thing for the next right reason, and things started changing for me.”
Now she says she’s been clean for 31 months, has her own place to live and her children back at home with her, and has held a job for almost two years, among other notable achievements, and says she now wants to become a sponsor to “give back what was freely given to me.”
Recovery, she said, is a beautiful process.
“My message to others is to let your faith be bigger than your fear. Always have integrity with everything you do. Rip the Band-Aid off and clean out all the hurt that kept you high for many years.”
'Forever changed'
Danny was in much the same place, saying his life had little to no value before he began the Drug Court program.
“I was constantly in and out of jail, using drugs every day to numb the pain from my childhood growing up with an ... absent father,” he said. “I would act out and get into trouble looking for attention in the wrong ways to cope with my core issues. Abandonment, self-esteem and trust were just a few I suffered from.”
Thanks to his recovery, his life is “forever changed and is blessed,” he said.
“Today, I’m a good son to my mother, I have trust back from my family, and I have my GED. I have a career that doesn’t feel like work because I enjoy it that much. Dog grooming is my passion. I am involved at church and have a home group that is a big part of my recovery.”
In fact, he hopes to run his own dog grooming business one day and become a sponsor and a volunteer in the community.
Danny’s advice for others is to remain open-minded, willing to take suggestions, be teachable, and remain consistent in your recovery.
“It’s not all struggles,” he said. “It’s what you do to push through your struggles that equals recovery.”
'OK with dying'
After losing his wife of 29 years in 2017, Ronald said he turned to alcohol and drugs to mask the pain.
“Rather than mask, it was giving me an easy way out to not deal with my emotions. I truly thought I was going to eventually do enough drugs to take my own life. I was at a point where I was OK with dying.”
After entering the program, though, he began to feel that his life was worthwhile, “that I did matter.” Now he said he has “a great family who trust me” and “a loving and understanding fiancée whom I can’t wait to spend my life with,” not to mention “a job of a lifetime with lots of promise.”
He suggests to others: “If you have something on your heart, please talk to someone now. This is the true way to find healing.”
A family
Chris is a second generation alcoholic and addict and says he had “a rough upbringing where rules did not apply and respect was not given, it was taken.”
While his road to recovery was “not smooth,” Chris says his life “looks good” today after earning his GED and getting a good job, a good home life, and the desire to stay clean and sober.
“I also now have the knowledge and tools to stay clean,” he said, offering the advice to others that things achieved the right way will have a better chance of working out the right way.
Judge Wilbanks said he is proud of the achievements of all seven graduates but reminded them that the Drug Court program will always be there to help them if needed.
“You’re all a part of this family,” he said. “That family doesn’t end. It is something that we are here for you. If you ever need to come back and you want to come in for group sessions or individual sessions, contact Drug Court and we’ll be happy to embrace you and provide you with whatever assistance or support you may need. Do not, do not, do not fail to do that, and get yourself in trouble.”
Wilbanks said his motivation for leading Drug Court is simple: “So I can read these letters and I can have these graduations and I can hear from these graduates as to how they have literally saved their lives, saved their families’ lives, and put their families back together, put their lives back together. And it all started with changing their thoughts and changing their lives, which is one of the basic principles that we teach in Drug Court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.