Virtual learning has effect on number of child abuse reports

School social workers are key to child welfare, and in both Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools, those individuals have done commendable work not only with staff members, so they know the signs of trouble, but also empowering students, said Danny Nuckolls, Georgia Division of Family and Children Services Region 1 director. In Whitfield County, "kids are given a voice" to speak up if they're in danger or know someone who is in jeopardy.