Virtual learning has effect on number of child abuse reports

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services saw a drop in the number of calls to its child abuse and neglect hotline during the past several months as children spent less time in school buildings and more time learning virtually from home due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That decrease can be attributed almost entirely to fewer calls from educators, said Tom Rawlings, director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. The agency created a microsite to help communities with navigating child abuse reporting during the pandemic, and https://spotstopandsupport.constantcontactsites.com/ contains tips, documents and resources.
Whitfield County saw a drop in the number of new investigations in July to 22 from 70 for that month in 2019, said Jonathan Sloan, director of the Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services. "Reports and investigations show a decrease, but we expect an increase when children are back at school."
Whitfield County Schools brought students back to buildings on Monday, Aug. 31, as did Dalton Public Schools.
According to USA Today, 20% of child neglect and abuse cases are identified by school counselors and social workers.
School social workers are key, and in both Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools, those individuals have done commendable work not only with staff members, so they know the signs of trouble, but also empowering students, said Danny Nuckolls, Georgia Division of Family and Children Services Region 1 (Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Walker and Whitfield counties) director. In Whitfield County, "kids are given a voice" to speak up if they're in danger or know someone who is in jeopardy.
It's exceedingly important for students to be in school buildings with staff members at least once or twice weekly, if not every day, not only for academic support, but for social and emotional value, Laura Orr, Dalton Public Schools' chief academic officer and a former elementary school principal, explained last month. Some children are in potentially-hazardous home situations, for example, so "we need to be laying eyes on (them)."
"Community is what these (students) need," Caroline Woodason, a director of school support, said this summer. "Some of our children, their safest spot is the school."
To report child abuse in Whitfield County, call (855) 422-4453.
