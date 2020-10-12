Virtual town hall to focus on firearms and domestic violence

ATLANTA — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia will host a virtual town hall discussion open to the public to highlight the lethal combination of firearms and domestic violence from a range of perspectives on Wednesday. Registration is open now.
When: Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/y3vwbyfb
Webinar ID: 860 3373 9122
Password: Townhall@2
Presenter: Byung J. "BJay" Pak, U.S. attorney, Northern District of Georgia
Participants: Sherry Boston, district attorney, DeKalb County; Janet Paulsen, survivor; Dr. Lauren Hudak; Brian Johnston, Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Sharla Jackson, Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia
Moderator: Karyn Greer, CBS46 (Atlanta) anchor
Question submissions: Send your questions to USAGAN.PublicForum@usdoj.gov.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
For more information about the virtual town hall, the U.S. Attorney's Office's work in the area of domestic violence and Project Guardian, the national U.S. Department of Justice effort to combat firearms-related crime, visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga/project-guardian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.