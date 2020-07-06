Visitors asked to call ahead before coming to Dalton City Hall; some parts being cleaned after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Dalton City Hall remains open while parts of it are being disinfected, but officials suggest that anyone who needs to go there on business should call ahead to schedule an appointment.
The City Council meeting that had been scheduled for Monday was canceled on Sunday after a member of the city staff assigned to City Hall recently tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The employee was not experiencing any symptoms and is self-isolating at home. The employee is not an elected official.
"The areas where the employee worked are shut down, and areas such as the City Council chamber will also be receiving a deeper cleaning," said city Communications Director Bruce Frazier. Frazier said the entire area of the clerk's office on the first floor has been closed.
"I don’t have an estimate for how long those areas of City Hall will be closed, but I do not anticipate that it will be more than a day or two," he said. "If anyone has business with City Hall we recommend calling ahead and city staff can coordinate and tell you what you need to do to get business done."
Frazier said the Whitfield County Health Department has assigned a case worker to do contact tracing on the employee who tested positive and will be tracking those who had close contact with that individual.
Information provided to city employees by the Georgia Department of Public Health says that those determined to have been in close contact with someone with the coronavirus will be asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the date of their last possible exposure; to check their temperature twice a day during that period; and to be alert for other possible symptoms of the disease, such as chills, cough and shortness of breath. They will also be required to be tested for the virus and are advised not to return to work until they get a negative test even if that is after their 14-day quarantine has ended.
Frazier said face masks and hand sanitizer have been made available to city staff since the building reopened in May.
"Information about social distancing is posted in the building, and public areas of the building have been marked off to provide 6 feet of space between visitors standing in line like the clerk’s office," he said. "Employees are able to maintain social distance in the building with work spaces an adequate distance apart. There have been a number of meetings in conference rooms, and we have been using the third-floor conference room which is leased to the school system which is larger and allows extra space. Most if not all of those meetings have also had a Zoom option for those unable to or uncomfortable with attending in person."
Frazier said the city has not been doing temperature checks on employees, but those coming into the building for Municipal Court have had their temperatures checked in accordance with state court guidelines.
"Temperature checks have some use, but we know this disease can be spread by asymptomatic carriers, so they can miss a lot of carriers," said City Council member Annalee Harlan.
Harlan noted that the employee who tested positive wasn't showing any symptoms.
"In this case, a temperature check would not have caught anything," she said.
Dalton Public Schools' central office is on the third floor of City Hall.
"We are not in direct contact with city employees and no longer share space on the same floors with city employees," said Chief of Staff Pat Holloway.
City Hall can be reached at (706) 278-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.