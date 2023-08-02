Dalton Utilities, along with Georgia Power, MEAG and Oglethorpe Power, declared that Plant Vogtle Unit 3 entered commercial operation on July 31 and is now serving customers across the state of Georgia.
“Today is a day of celebration in recognition of a tremendous milestone,” said John Thomas, CEO of Dalton Utilities. “Today, we celebrate America’s first new nuclear unit to have been constructed in over three decades. Plant Vogtle Unit 3 has reached commercial operation, now providing safe and reliable energy for the next 60 years or more. Dalton Utilities’ investment in Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 is part of our commitment to deliver clean and affordable energy to our customers well into the future.”
Vogtle Unit 3 can power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses. Once all four units are online, the Plant Vogtle site will be the largest generator of clean energy in the nation and support continued growth in Georgia as more industries, businesses and families come to the state.
The final stages of construction and testing continue at Vogtle Unit 4, with the unit projected to be in service during the late fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. The unit completed hot functional testing in May in significantly less time than Unit 3. The Vogtle site has also received nuclear fuel for Unit 4, with a total of 157 fuel assemblies necessary for the safe and reliable startup of the unit.
The new Vogtle units are an essential part of a commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to millions of customers. Southern Nuclear will operate the new units on behalf of the co-owners: Georgia Power, MEAG, Oglethorpe Power and Dalton Utilities.
