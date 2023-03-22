Dalton Utilities has announced that hot functional testing has begun for Vogtle Unit 4 near Waynesboro.
Hot functional testing marks the last series of major tests underway for the new nuclear unit ahead of initial fuel load. The testing represents a significant step toward operations and providing customers with a reliable, carbon-free energy source for the next 60 to 80 years.
Hot functional testing is conducted to verify the successful operation of reactor components and systems together and confirm the reactor is ready for fuel load. As part of the testing, the site team will begin running Unit 4 plant systems, without nuclear fuel in the reactor, and advance through the testing process toward reaching normal operating pressure and temperature.
As part of the testing process, nuclear operators will use the heat generated by the unit’s four reactor coolant pumps to raise the temperature and pressure of plant systems to normal operating levels. Once normal operating temperature and pressure levels are achieved and sustained, the unit’s main turbine will be raised to normal operating speed using steam from the plant. During these series of tests, nuclear operators will be able to exercise and validate procedures as required ahead of fuel load.
Vogtle Unit 4 is projected to enter service in the late fourth quarter of 2023 or first quarter of 2024.
The new Vogtle units are an essential part of the commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to Dalton Utilities customers. Once operating, the two new units, which will be clean energy sources that produce zero air pollution, are expected to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses. Southern Nuclear will operate the new units on behalf of the co-owners: Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.
