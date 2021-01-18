Volunteer for COVID-19 vaccination response

The Georgia Department of Public Health is receiving offers from medical professionals and other people looking for ways to help with the COVID-19 vaccination response. An effective response relies on volunteers who are pre-credentialed and organized. Georgia Responds is Georgia’s health and medical volunteer program which matches the skills and credentials of medical and non-medical volunteers to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.
Licensed medical volunteers including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and advanced emergency medical service personnel (emergency medical technician intermediate and above) may be used to administer vaccination. Non-medical volunteers may be used in administrative roles such as registering individuals for vaccination, data input, language interpretation, other administrative areas as needed, and providing guidance and assistance at vaccination administration sites.
To volunteer, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds and click on the “Register Now” box. Registering only takes a few minutes. Prospective volunteers will be asked for their name, address, contact information and occupation type. In order to be eligible for some assignments, responders are encouraged to complete a profile summary, which includes skills and certifications, training, medical history, emergency contact and deployment preferences.
Once your skills and credentials are reviewed, you will be notified by a Department of Public Health representative.
Even as the COVID vaccine becomes available, all Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:
• Wear a mask.
• Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
• Follow the guidance of the Department Public Health and the guidelines in the governor’s executive order.
