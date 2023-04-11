In anticipation of a busy spring and summer, the Friends of the Vann House and staff of the Vann House are actively recruiting volunteers to act as docents at the site.
Volunteers have been a mainstay of the operation at Spring Place for decades, and more hands are needed. This summer the Vann House will celebrate 65 years as a state-operated historic site, although tourists have been visiting since the 1800s and even more are expected in the coming months.
A training session is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Site manager Irina Garner and long-time employee-volunteer Tim Howard will lead the session, which will include tours of the main house as well as the exhibits in the interpretive cabin and on the Cherokee homestead.
The event is designed to prepare folks who want to be docents for tour groups and school field trips or to help with special events like Vann House Days in July and the Candlelight Tours every December. Participants will be given a manual and "take home" materials for further study so each can be better prepared for future programs.
To sign up for the docent training call the site at (706) 695-2598 and leave your name and phone number. There is no charge and each participant will receive something special from the Friends of the Vann House.
