Kindergartners at Dalton's Blue Ridge School were hard at work. Individually and in groups they were painting small stones and pieces of wood.
"These will go in the school garden to make it more beautiful," said Cynthia Martinez, a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher at the school who organized a work day at the garden.
"The garden has been here about seven years," Martinez said. "It gives the students a chance to learn about plants and insects and to connect that to what they are learning (in STEM). Also, teachers can bring their students out here, and they can study while getting some sunshine and fresh air."
The garden had fallen into disrepair until about three years ago, when staff and volunteers pulled the weeds and got the garden back into shape. Since then, it's gotten plenty of use from teachers and students.
Martinez said an annual work day is still necessary to keep it neat, clean and attractive.
"We are planting vegetables — jalapeños, zucchinis, things like that," said Martinez. "We'll have flowers — sunflowers, marigolds, other types of flowers. And we'll have a butterfly garden."
Melanie Morgan was one of the volunteers helping out.
"I used to teach here, and now, I'm volunteering," she said. "It's great to see the kids out here taking part."
Dalton Board of Education member Jody McClurg was also among the volunteers.
"It's really great for the kids to get a chance to come out here and get their hands dirty and take ownership of their own garden," she said. "It's fabulous. And I'm getting a chance to use a tiller. I've never tilled before so that has been a great experience."
