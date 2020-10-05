Volunteers needed for hospice care

While hospice care encompasses several elements, the efforts of volunteers can be a critical piece in making end-of-life experiences as positive as possible.
"It's essential to recruit committed, community-minded people" as hospice volunteers, the main attribute need only be possessing "a heart for people," said Tracy Reilly, volunteer coordinator for Heartlite Hospice, which serves several counties in the North Georgia region, including Whitfield and Murray. Heartlite Hospice is looking to rebuild its volunteer base, as "we've lost a few because of the" new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"We're asking for help, and we don't require a minimum amount of monthly hours, (as) we're happy to accept" even an hour or two, because that hour or two is "invaluable" to patients and families, Reilly explained recently during a meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton at the Convention Center. Even a modest amount of time makes "a lasting difference in their lives, (and) the rewards far outweigh the sacrifices."
Volunteers assist in a variety of aspects, helping both patients and their families, she said. That includes "sit-ins" that provide much-needed breaks for caregivers, delivering reading materials, preparing meals, running errands and even home improvement projects.
Hospice personnel do not "take over for families," but, rather, "educate and equip them," said Darlene Storey, Heartlite Hospice's executive director. "We offer 24/7 (around the clock), 365 (days a year) support for families."
The last thing family members with a loved one in hospice care need is "added stress," so hospice workers look to alleviate those burdens, said Storey, a registered nurse who has worked in hospice for 15 years. "We develop a rapport with patients and families."
Often, representatives from Heartlite Hospice are asked by families to attend the funeral of those they cared for, and it's "an honor" that they feel "we're part of their family," she said. "We're all going to go on this journey one day, (so) we want them to feel loved."
Heartlite Hospice also provides a veteran-to-veteran offering, and "we are part of We Honor Veterans," a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, she said. Heartlite Hospice provides training sessions specifically for veterans so they can aid fellow veterans in hospice.
The veterans program is "really dear to me," because Storey has several veterans in her family, she said. "We want them to feel honored and recognized."
Heartlite Hospice has adjusted operations during the pandemic, doubling "tuck-in" calls to twice weekly, Reilly said. "That second call is just for companionship, someone to talk to."
In addition, all those who work for Heartlite Hospice are screened daily before they can do any work, and "we wear masks 100% of the time" when in the homes of patients for the protection of all, Storey said. Additionally, "we have a special COVID-19 nurse" who would go into a residence outfitted with personal protective equipment (PPE) if a patient was positive for COVID-19, but "fortunately we haven't had anybody yet" who tested positive.
Volunteers can also drop off items outside of homes, be they books or groceries, rather than entering residences, Reilly said. Furthermore, "we just added a licensed cosmetologist to do haircuts, trims," etc., as "we're trying to meet all the needs during this time."
Some facilities have limited or eliminated visitor access during the pandemic, which has erected another hurdle for Heartlite Hospice for clients who are in those facilities rather than residences, Storey said. In those cases, ''we're using more telemedicine."
More information on Heartlite Hospice and volunteering can be found at HospiceWePromise.com, or by contacting Reilly at tracy.reilly@LHCgroup.com.
Hospice care can be an uncomfortable topic for some, but "we believe in educating about hospice," Storey said. Hospice workers are "there to give patients the best quality of life," and, contrary to the beliefs of some, the job is not "depressing."
"Our patients are such a joy to be around, (and) they light up when we" go into their homes, Storey said. Given proper care by trained, caring individuals, those final days "can be happy."
