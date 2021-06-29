Volunteers needed for Spring Place cleanup

Spring Place, one of the most historic towns in north Georgia, will be cleaned up on Saturday, July 10. The Spring Place Ruritan Club, in service for over 70 years now, is sponsoring a community-wide litter pickup and a sprucing up of the spring that gives the town its name that morning.
Volunteers will meet at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church (237 Elm St. in Chatsworth) at 8:30 a.m. to form teams and divide the township into areas for trash pickup. Targeted areas include Elm Street, Ellijay Street, Tibbs Bridge Road, Spring Place-Smyrna Road and Highway 225.
For those who like to play in the water, another team will spruce up the Moravian Spring area off Ellijay Street at what was also the site of the Lucy Hill School and the old Spring Place Grammar School gymnasium. The site, now owned by Murray County Schools, receives lots of summer use by groups and families who meet at the picnic shed there. Garbage bags and grabbers will be provided.
While the face of Spring Place is changing with new bridge construction, trees along power lines being cut and roundabouts in the future, nothing can change Spring Place's unique history. Begun as the first Christian mission to the Cherokees of North Georgia more than two centuries ago, Spring Place then served as the seat of government for a Murray County that once extended all the way to the Alabama line and included parts of 10 other present-day counties.
