Volunteers needed to help prepare site for new Avenue of Flags

George Lo Greco Sr. is a veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 112 in Dalton. He has taken on the responsibility of seeing that flags are put out several times a year at the Whitfield County Courthouse. There is a lot of work involved in this process with many upgrades at different times. Lo Greco enlists help from fellow veterans as well as others who are interested in helping with chores in different areas.
"I have just heard from Jevin Jensen, chairman of the county commissioners, and he has approved an area for our use to display flags at the grassy area between the parking garage and courthouse," Lo Greco said.
He is excited about this but it will take a lot of help. Volunteers are needed to help with the following tasks:
• Cut 1-and-1/2 inch by 18-inch PVC sleeves; 61 needed.
• Duct tape a piece iron or steel in the bottom of sleeves.
• Paint metal caps for the new sleeves.
• Attach new flags and name tags to new poles; 61 so far.
• Locate and bore new 6-inch diameter, 18-inch deep holes; 61 needed.
• Tamp 3 inches or 4 inches of soil around sleeve to hold plumb for concrete.
• Mix and place concrete 10 inches or 11 inches deep around sleeves.
• Fill soil in holes to level ground after the concrete is set.
• Distribute drinks and snacks to volunteers.
Lo Greco said the first four tasks can be done off-site, such as in a garage or workshop. Please contact Lo Greco if you would like to assist with any of the above tasks -- and the days and hours you will be available. It will take a good bit of time as well as help to complete this project.
Lo Greco can be reached at (706) 260-6611 (cellphone) or (706) 259-0072 (home).
