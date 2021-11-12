Volunteers remove 8,164 pounds of litter from the Conasauga watershed for Make a Difference Day

All of the cigarette butts, fast-food cups and candy wrappers you see littered around our parks, roads and neighborhoods will eventually make their way into the Atlantic Ocean if they don’t get cleaned up.
That is why events such as the 27th Annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup that was hosted Oct. 23 on United Way’s Make a Difference Day are so important not only for our community but for the world.
During the cleanup, volunteers go to sites in three counties to help clean up the watershed that carries water from land into streams and the Conasauga River. Litter is cleared away before it is too broken down by weathering to collect or before it is washed farther through the river and into the ocean by the flow of water.
Volunteers cleaned up 8,164 pounds of trash and 27 tires. They also found four large screen TVs, 20 diapers and a space heater. Asked why she helps organize the event, Murray County 4-H program assistant Connie Renae Richards said, “We love helping keep the Conasauga River clean because it is crucial to the environment for daily use in all of our lives and for nature in of itself.”
Taking care of the Conasauga River that partially winds through Polk County in Tennessee and through Whitfield and Murray counties helps create a more beautiful community and supports a healthy living environment for the wildlife dependent on the river.
According to John Lugthart, the coordinator for the original and subsequent cleanups, “The Conasauga River is one of the most biologically diverse rivers in the U.S. Its watershed is home to 90 native fish species, more than a dozen of which are endangered or rare, including the Conasauga Logperch, a fish found nowhere else in the world. The Conasauga historically supported at least 44 mussel species, but, sadly, only about 20 species remain.”
Sites included in this year’s event were:
• The Conasauga River at the Highway 2 bridge, at the Carlton Petty Road bridge and at the Lower Kings/Norton bridge.
• Holly Creek in Murray County.
• A snorkel hole in the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee.
• A Mill Creek tributary and Crown Creek in the city of Dalton.
• Coahulla Creek at Prater's Mill.
• And Lakeshore Park and Al Rollins Park in the city of Dalton.
The Mill Creek tributary is the original location of the annual cleanup.
U.S. Forest Service employees from the Conasauga Ranger District cleaned up sites on Sumac and Rock Creeks on the Chattahoochee National Forest.
Ellen Thompson, archives chair for the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, said about the cleanup site at Crown Creek, “The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society loves participating in the Conasauga cleanup because historic Crown Creek flows on our properties at Hamilton House and Crown Gardens & Archives. We want the creek to stay clean and free of litter, providing water for animals and plants.”
Stewart Duncan, one of the organizing volunteers from Revive Cycleworks, said about the event, “We chose to host this site because the Conasuaga River and the Cohutta wilderness are our playground. Just like a playground in your back yard, you’d want to keep it clean and safe, makes sense, right?”
The following sponsors provided the funds needed to purchase cleanup supplies, commemorative souvenir bookmarks and reusable straws, and T-shirts, and to haul off the garbage: Shaw Industries, Engineered Floors, Dalton Utilities, the Conasauga River Alliance, Georgia's Rivers Alive, The Nature Conservancy, the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority, Dalton Public Works and Whitfield County Public Works.
They also helped purchase 10 copies of Casper Cox’s "Snorkeling Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia." The Southern Belle Riverboat in Chattanooga donated four tickets that were raffled off to two volunteers as an appreciation gift.
The amount of time donated by volunteers during this year’s event is valued at $29,453.28.
The following organizations helped coordinate the event: the Conasauga River Alliance, Dalton State College, Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, the Limestone Valley RC & D, the U.S. Forest Service, Dalton Parks and Recreation, the Prater’s Mill Foundation, the United Way of Northwest Georgia, Whitfield and Murray County Extension and 4-H groups, and Keep Chatsworth-Murray Beautiful.
The Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup has long been a participant of Rivers Alive, one of the South’s largest volunteer efforts to beautify water resources. So far in 2021, 4,050 volunteers have participated in 70 cleanup events throughout the state and have removed 238,134 pounds of garbage from 674 miles of Georgia waterways. For more information about efforts in other areas or the statewide campaign, visit www.RiversAlive.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.