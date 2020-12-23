Volunteers remove litter from Conasauga Watershed during Make A Difference Day

Have you ever seen litter flowing down a stream?
Eighty percent of marine litter is from land-based sources, which makes cleaning up a watershed incredibly important in keeping rivers, streams and oceans clean. To help do that, local volunteers participated in the 26th annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup event for United Way's Make A Difference Day in October. In all, 224 volunteers gathered together across Whitfield County, Murray County and the Cherokee National Forest and removed 3.52 tons of trash from the local watershed.
This year, volunteers found items including an oven, vacuum tube, tires and mattresses while cleaning up trails and parks. Sites included in this year's event were the Conasauga River at Highway 2 bridge, at the Carlton Petty Road bridge and at the Lower Kings/Norton bridge. Other cleanup sites were Holly Creek in Murray County, a snorkel hole in the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee, a Mill Creek tributary and Crown Creek in the city of Dalton, Coahulla Creek at Prater's Mill, Lakeshore Park and Al Rollins Park in Dalton. Dalton State College students used kayaks to clean up Haig Mill Lake Park. U.S. Forest Service employees from the Conasauga Ranger District cleaned up sites on Sumac and Rock Creeks on the Chattahoochee National Forest.
Garbage found at each site was the result of illegal dumping, irresponsible abandonment after using a site or accidental loss of items from a vehicle with an unsecured load. Event participants encourage the public to pick up litter when they see it; properly secure loads on vehicles; take out what they take in at outdoor recreation areas; and properly dispose of tires and bulky items at an approved drop-off location.
The Conasauga River, one of the six most biologically diverse freshwater river systems in the United States, supports 24 endangered species and a dozen other imperiled species, including the Southern pigtoe mussel and the Conasauga logperch, a fish found nowhere else in the world.
The following sponsors provided the funds needed to purchase cleanup supplies, commemorative souvenir hats for volunteers, neck buffs and hauling off the garbage: Conasauga River Alliance, Dalton Public Works, Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority, Dalton Utilities, Engineered Floors, Georgia's Rivers Alive, Shaw Industries, Trinseo and Whitfield County Public Works.
The amount of time volunteers donated during the event is valued at $18,278.
The following organizations helped coordinate the event: Conasauga River Alliance, Dalton Parks and Recreation Department, Dalton State College, Dalton Utilities, Keep Chatsworth-Murray Beautiful, Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council, the U.S. Forest Service, United Way of Northwest Georgia and Whitfield and Murray County Extension and 4-H groups.
The Conasauga Watershed Cleanup has long been a participant of Rivers Alive, one of the South's largest volunteer efforts to beautify water resources. In 2020, 7,171 volunteers have participated in 86 cleanup events throughout the state and have removed 233,445 pounds of garbage from 878 miles of Georgia waterways. For more information about efforts in other areas or the statewide campaign, visit www.RiversAlive.org.
