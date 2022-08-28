Volunteers are needed to help post American flags at The Avenue of Flags at the Whitfield County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 a.m., weather permitting.
The flags are posted for Patriot Day, which is Sunday, Sept. 11. Patriot Day commemorates those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia and those who died when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
The flags will remain up until POW/MIA Day on Friday, Sept. 16, when volunteers are needed to help take down the flags.
