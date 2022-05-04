It's imperative Dalton Public Schools equips students with a "world class" education, because the labor market is not just national, but international, and graduates of the system's schools need to be competitive in that environment, said Superintendent Tim Scott.
"We have to compete globally," and the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme and the Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma program — at Dalton High School and The Dalton Academy, respectively — commendably prepare students for college, careers and life, Scott said Thursday during his annual State of the Schools speech. These are "two of the most prestigious programs you can offer, and I'm very proud to have them" in Dalton Public Schools.
The IB program is a comprehensive and rigorous two-year curriculum for high school students beginning in their junior year, according to Dalton High. The diploma program requires an integrated study in six subject areas, a 4,000-word thesis of original research, the Theory of Knowledge course and what is called Creativity, Action and Service to the community.
The Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma program encourages students to develop skills for college and career success, including critical thinking, research, collaboration and communication, and it consists of two yearlong courses taken in sequence, AP Seminar and AP Research, according to Dalton Public Schools. Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma, while students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research but not on four additional AP exams earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
Dalton Public Schools administrators, teachers and staff are just as focused on the youngest learners, as Dalton Public Schools has added pre- and post-assessments for prekindergartners "to measure where they are" academically, Scott said. In addition, prekindergarten-grade two have been added to the system's one-to-one initiative, meaning all students from prekindergarten-grade 12 have access to their own tech devices.
Dalton Public Schools' elementary students will have a new phonics resource for the 2022-23 school year, McGraw Hill's Open Court, as well.
"This resource will be used daily with" students from kindergarten through grade three, as well as with small, targeted groups of students in grades four and five, as "part of our balanced literacy program," according to Wiley Dailey, deputy superintendent for school improvement and data analysis. Open Court will benefit students who need literacy interventions, among others, and "we need a consistent phonics program for our district."
The new phonics resource is only "one little piece" to "attack the five pillars of reading," Scott said. Dalton Public Schools is committed to providing teachers with resources they need to develop reading ability in their students, several teachers are undergoing a training on dyslexia to assist students, the system has added several reading interventionists and increased summer learning opportunities "to address learning gaps."
Dual Language Immersion program
Another element of developing worldly students is the Dual Language Immersion program, Scott said. Blue Ridge School, City Park School and Park Creek School all have Spanish Dual Language Immersion for prekindergarten and kindergarten, while Westwood School has it for prekindergarten-grade two, and Brookwood School has a kindergarten-grade five German Immersion Program.
Students not only can speak, read and write a pair of languages, they demonstrate higher levels of academic achievement and appreciation for other cultures, according to Claire Kyzer, lead teacher for Brookwood School's German Immersion Program.
"The more we study this, the more benefits we see."
Diversity and graduation
Dalton Public Schools is a very diverse system, with 43 countries and 18 native languages represented among this year's 7,800 students, Scott said. Nearly three-quarters (71%) of students are Hispanic, 24% of students are English Language Learners and 5% are considered homeless.
For the class of 2021, Dalton Public Schools' four-year graduation rate was 85%, 95% at Dalton High, and about 40% for the defunct Morris Innovative High School, which "had a different mission," Scott said. Morris Innovative closed at the end of 2020-21, as Dalton Public Schools opened The Dalton Academy for grades 10-12, as well as Dalton Junior High School for grades eight and nine and Hammond Creek Middle School for grades six and seven.
3DE model
The Dalton Academy will begin a transition toward a 3DE model of instruction with the ninth-grade cohort in the 2022-23 school year, Scott said.
"We're super excited and ready for that to get started."
This model of education from Junior Achievement “breaks barriers to redesign education, (as) it’s about making education relevant and interdisciplinary,” according to Nelmaris Alvarez, director of development and corporate relations for Junior Achievement of Georgia. Based on core methodology from the Harvard Business School, 3DE “takes what they’re learning in classes and applies it to various sectors of the business world to make it stick.”
Everything students learn in 3DE strengthens at least one of six “core competencies,” Alvarez said. Those core competences — creativity and innovation, cultural agility, critical thinking, effective collaboration, self-direction and engaging communication — are critical to success post-high school, and “everything they’re learning is continuously tied together.”
ESPLOST
The future of Dalton Public Schools, as well as Whitfield County Schools, will be significantly impacted by the Tuesday, May 24, referendum on another Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) in the county, Scott said. Scott and Mike Ewton, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools, have planned a dozen informational meetings, including at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Dalton City Hall.
If approved by voters, the new ESPLOST would start Jan. 1, 2023, and the maximum collection amount for ESPLOST VI would be $140 million. Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools share in ESPLOST funds, with Dalton Public Schools to receive a maximum of nearly $52 million, or 37%, while the rest would be earmarked for Whitfield County Schools based on enrollment.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance capital improvements — like renovating schools and building new ones — technology, safety and security improvements, and buses, but not operating expenses.
Voting on May 24 will be in the regular locations for elections in Dalton and Whitfield County. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There is also early voting through Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the county Board of Elections office, as well as this Saturday and Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Whitfield County Board of Elections and Registrar.
Roan School is at the top of the needs list for Dalton Public Schools, according to Scott. The school, which is more than 50 years old, is still heated by an aging boiler, so ESPLOST funds would help install a modern, efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, as well as provide for painting, flooring and lighting improvements.
Adding six classrooms at Westwood School is also planned. Westwood has 33 classrooms — only Roan, with 32, has fewer among the system's elementary buildings — and none of the system's other elementary schools have fewer than 48 classrooms.
Renovations at Park Creek School, tech device refreshes for students and staff, and capital improvements at Harmon Field are also on the priority list, according to Scott. Dalton Public Schools could also convert the former Morris Innovative High School building to a central office for finance, human resources, enrollment, teaching and learning, and the superintendent’s office, as administrators are currently spread out in four locations around the city.
A full list of Dalton Public Schools' ESPLOST projects can be found online at www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/esplost.
