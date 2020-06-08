Voters go to polls Tuesday in Whitfield and Murray; thousands have already voted

As of about noon Friday, some 15% of registered voters in Whitfield County had already voted in Tuesday's general primary and presidential preference primary.
"We have had 1,790 early voters, and mail-ins that we have received back as of today are 6,055," said Chief Registrar Mary Hammontree.
Whitfield County has 52,773 registered voters.
The Murray County elections office reported that as of Thursday it had 1,417 early voters and had received back 2,687 absentee ballots. The county has about 22,000 registered voters, so roughly 18% of registered voters had already voted in Murray County.
Those going to the polls Tuesday will notice some precautions to reduce the chances of spreading the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Workers will be wearing masks," said Hammontree. "Voters are encouraged to wear them, especially if they are in the high-risk category. But not wearing a mask will not keep you from voting at the precinct."
The Georgia Department of Public Health says older adults and those who have diabetes, heart disease or lung diseases are at high risk from the coronavirus.
"There will be social distancing requirements at the polling locations," said Hammontree. "There will be hand sanitizer for the voters. We also have cleaning supplies for the poll workers to sanitize the machines, tables, voter cards, door knobs and all other things a voter might have to touch. The equipment will be sanitized often."
Murray County will be taking similar steps to protect voters and poll workers.
"Most of the workers will be wearing masks and equipment will be sanitized as often as possible," said Election Superintendent Larry Sampson. "The voters are encouraged to wear masks but it is not mandatory. Social distancing is encouraged and there will be a deputy at each polling place to help with that."
Polling hours Tuesday will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters must bring a photo ID.
Whitfield County voters will decide the fate of a proposed four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that would projects including Riverbend Park near Southeast Whitfield High School; a new John Davis Recreation Center; and sewer expansion to the Carbondale interchange, the Connector 3 interchange and north along Cleveland Highway to about Frontier Trail to encourage economic development in those areas.
In both Whitfield and Murray counties, all of the contested general primary races will be on the Republican Party ballot. They include:
• Whitfield County Board of Commissioners chairman: Incumbent Lynn Laughter and Jevin Jensen.
• Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, District 4: Incumbent Greg Jones and Dan Lewallen.
• Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court: Babs Bailey and April Plott.
• Murray County sole commissioner: Incumbent Greg Hogan and Howard Ensley.
• Murray County sheriff: Dakota Boling, Jimmy Davenport, Brian J. Ingle and Wyle Keith Pritchett (Sheriff Gary Langford is not seeking reelection).
• Murray County Board of Education, District 4: Incumbent Greg Shoemaker, Hunter Phillips and Greg Spivey.
• Murray County Probate judge: Incumbent John Waters and Brett Morrison.
• State House of Representatives, District 11: incumbent Rick Jasperse and Charlotte Williamson.
• State Senate, District 54: Incumbent Chuck Payne and Dan McEntire.
• U.S. House of Representatives, District 14: John Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Hembree and Matt Laughridge. Rep. Tom Graves, who currently holds that seat, announced last year he would not seek reelection.
There will be one nonpartisan race in Whitfield County where incumbent Magistrate Court Judge Rod Weaver faces Wallace Johnson.
In the Republican Party presidential preference primary, President Donald Trump is the only candidate on the ballot.
In the Democratic Party presidential preference primary, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet; former vice president Joe Biden; billionaire Michael Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg; former congressman John Delaney; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders; billionaire Tom Steyer; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang are on the ballot. All but Biden have dropped out or suspended their campaigns.
