Voters go to the polls today in Dalton and Varnell

Two City Council positions and a Board of Education seat are on the ballot today in Dalton.
Profiles of the candidates have been in recent issues of the Daily Citizen-News and are on our website.
In Varnell voters will decide who will be the next mayor and whether the package sale of distilled spirits will be allowed.
Turnout for early voting was light in both cities. Whitfield County Chief Registrar Mary Hammontree said 726 people voted in the city of Dalton elections and nine in Varnell.
To put those numbers in context, Dalton has 15,892 registered voters, and Varnell has 1,435 registered voters.
Dalton resident Christine Rawlings, who described herself as a homemaker, said she plans to vote today.
"I think its important to vote," she said. "I think turnout won't be as low as those early voting numbers indicate. There's no big issue or major controversy to get people out."
Dalton resident Jack Fox, a retiree, said he plans to vote today.
"They could get turnout up if they moved elections to the same years we vote on president and governor," he said. "But the local races would get overshadowed."
This year Whitfield County Transit offered free rides to the polling place at the Whitfield County Courthouse on both of the Saturdays of early voting. Few took advantage of the offer. No one rode on the first Saturday, and nine people used the transit system to vote on the second Saturday.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the county still plans to offer free transit countywide for Saturday early voting for the May 2022 general primary.
"We promoted the service for the recent city elections on our social media, with all the major local political parties, during our commissioner meetings, as well as to nonpartisan voter groups," he said. "Since we have over six months before the 2022 primaries, we will redouble our efforts to promote the service. The turnout is likely to be much higher in May with many more competitive local, state and federal races on the ballot, so I am confident we will get more riders then."
Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters must bring a photo ID.
The contested races are:
• Dalton City Council Ward 2: Incumbent Annalee Harlan and Rodney Craig Miller.
• Dalton City Council Ward 4: Incumbent Gary Crews and Steve Farrow.
• Dalton Board of Education: Incumbent Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza.
• Varnell mayor: Incumbent Tom Dickson and former mayor Anthony Hulsey.
Voters in Varnell will vote on the referendum on whether to allow the package sale of distilled spirits.
For sample ballots, go to whitfieldcountyga.com/boe/boe.htm.
