Many voters across the nation will make their voices heard on Tuesday, Election Day.
In Georgia, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring a photo ID.
Statewide, more than two million people had already voted as of Friday morning in early voting.
In Whitfield County, as of mid-morning Friday, 9,650 people had cast their ballot in early voting, according to election Supervisor Mary Hammontree, "with a steady flow" throughout the day. She said the county has broken its previous record for early voting of 9,641 in 2018.
Locally there are no contested races. Murray County residents can vote on a measure on whether to allow restaurants to sell distilled spirits by the drink Monday through Saturday. They can also vote on a measure on whether to allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages by the drink on Sunday.
Statewide, incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking reelection and is challenged by Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel. That is a four-year term.
The race is a rematch for Kemp and Abrams of Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race in which Kemp defeated Abrams by 50.2% to 48.6%.
According to the data analysis website FiveThirtyEight, in the average of the latest polls, Kemp led Abrams 51.6% to 44% as of Friday.
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver. That is a six-year term.
FiveThirtyEight’s average of the latest polls has Warnock tied with Walker with 46.5% each as of Friday.
Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham are running for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan did not seek reelection. That is a four-year term.
For Georgia’s U.S. House of Representatives District 14, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is opposed by Democrat Marcus Flowers. That is a two-year term.
Voters can also vote on several proposed amendments to the state constitution, including one that would allow the pay of officials elected statewide to be suspended if they are indicted for a felony. Another proposed amendment would allow local governments and school boards to provide temporary tax relief to properties that are destroyed or severely damaged by a natural disaster in an area that nationally is declared a disaster area.
