Voting today for Whitfield County Board of Commissioners seat, tax allocation districts

Whitfield County voters in District 3 go to the polls today to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Commissioners, and voters across the county will decide whether to give commissioners the power to create tax allocation districts (TADs).
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must bring a photo ID. The Whitfield County Board of Elections reports 669 people voted during advance voting, which ended Friday. The total number of registered voters in the county is 57,354.
Voters in District 3, which is basically the northern part of the county, will decide who will fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen on the Board of Commissioners. That term runs through the end of 2022.
Voters can find out what district they are in by looking at their voter registration card or by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. They can also call the Whitfield County elections office at (706) 278-7183.
There are five candidates for the District 3 seat:
• Jonathan Bagley, director of procurement for chemical company Polyventive in Calhoun.
• Shannon Bearfield, a U.S. Air Force combat veteran who works in a medical lab.
• Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton.
• John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education.
• Chad "Bubba" Young, an insurance agent and former University of Georgia football player.
The Daily Citizen-News profiled each candidate. The profiles can be found on our website (dailycitizen.news).
The race is nonpartisan, but candidates can choose to list their party affiliation. Bagley, Day, Thomas and Young declared themselves Republican.
If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held April 13.
All county voters will decide whether to give commissioners the power to create TADs.
The ballot measure reads: "Shall the act be approved which authorizes Whitfield County, Georgia, to exercise all redevelopment powers allowed under the Redevelopment Powers Law, as it may be amended from time to time?"
Georgia’s Redevelopment Powers Law was adopted by the legislature in 1985 and gives local governments the power to create TADs.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Voters in 2014 gave the city councils of Cohutta, Dalton, Tunnel Hill and Varnell the authority to create TADs. So far, only the Dalton City Council has exercised those powers, creating four. One covers the downtown business district. Another covers the Dalton Mall and the area near it. The third covers West Walnut Avenue from I-75 to Dug Gap Road. And the fourth covers the area around the planned Hammond Creek development near Hammond Creek Middle School. Last year, Hammond Creek Capital asked the city to annex 91.745 acres on the north Dalton bypass in the area around Pleasant Grove Drive into the city. The company plans a mixed residential/commercial development on the property, with some 200 new housing units. That request was approved.
Whitfield County voters rejected TADs in 2014 by 8,554 votes to 6,299 (57.59% to 42.41%).
"One reason we want to do this is to level the playing field," county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said earlier this month. "We had a couple of properties that were annexed into the city (of Dalton) for the sole reason that the city had (TADs)."
POAL Partners and Mauer Dalton asked the city to annex Market Street Shoppes into the city, while Venture Partners asked for the annexation of the former site of the Dairy Queen on Market Street into the city. Those requests were approved. The city plans a new access road and other improvements to make that area more attractive to customers.
Some critics have expressed concern that the TADs measure was placed on the ballot by an act of the legislature without a formal vote by commissioners. Commissioners are not required by law to vote to place the measure on the ballot for it to appear there, but critics say commissioners not voting flouts the spirit of open meetings laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.