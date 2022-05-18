Nick Voyles said he is “absolutely pro-life, anti-abortion.”
And he said Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill,” which bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, doesn’t go far enough.
“I’d like to see it replaced with a pro-life bill banning abortion completely,” he said. “That would be my top priority if elected.”
Banned with no exceptions”
“Yes, no exceptions,” he said. “I believe life begins at conception and must be protected from conception to the death bed.”
Voyles, a homebuilder from Whitfield County, is seeking the Republican Party nomination for state House of Representatives District 4 in the Tuesday primary. District 4 includes the city of Dalton and some surrounding precincts. Incumbent Rep. Kasey Carpenter of Dalton is also in that race. No Democrat qualified. The term is for two years. Early voting is underway and continues through Friday.
A graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School, Voyles said he attended Dalton State College “for a short period of time” but did not complete a degree. He and his wife Lisa have five daughters.
He has been a homebuilder for the past 22 years.
“We work primarily in Whitfield County,” he said. “But we’ve worked in Gordon County, Murray County. We’ve got a couple of homes going on right now in Catoosa County.”
Voyles said he has campaigned for others in the past.
“But this is my first time as a candidate,” he said. “I had a couple of friends suggest that I should run. I’ve always had a heart for service, and I prayed about it, and God put it in my heart to run. I’m a Christian.”
Voyles said “we need to stop dangling carrots that attract illegal immigrants.”
Voyles said he opposes Carpenter’s bill that would provide in-state tuition for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an immigration option for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before the age of 16. Although DACA does not provide a pathway to lawful permanent residence, it gives temporary protection from deportation, work authorization and the ability to apply for a Social Security number.
“I would only sponsor bills that would benefit our state’s citizens,” Voyles said.
Voyles said he would also work to eliminate the state income tax.
“We are between two states (Florida and Tennessee) with no income tax, and we compete with them,” he said. “One of those states, Tennessee, has the second lowest tax burden in the nation (according to a recent report by financial website Wallethub). If we can eliminate the state income tax, it can help us attract workers and business.”
Asked how he would replace the revenue the income tax generates, Voyles said he would end giveaways to big corporations.
“I think we should look to Tennessee to see how they can do it, and Florida. Let’s see how they do it,” he said. “If they can run a government without an income tax, and Tennessee can maintain the second lowest tax burden, I think Georgia can.”
Voyles said he is “not a career politician. I’m someone with a heart for service, and I want to do what is best for the citizens of this state and this district.”
His website is nickinthehouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.