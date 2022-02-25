Friends and former colleagues remember former Dalton High School coach Hayden Wagers as compassionate, caring and hard-working.
“Hayden was the hardest-working man I’ve ever met,” said long-time Dalton High School football coach Bill Chappell. “And he expected that his players would work hard.”
“Nobody worked harder than Hayden Wagers,” said Dalton Mayor David Pennington. “He really exemplified the best of this city.”
Wagers, a member of the Georgia Coaches Hall of Fame and National Golf Coach of the Year in 1990, passed away on Feb. 18. He was 86.
A graduate of Dalton High School, Wagers got a football scholarship to the University of Chattanooga, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Wagers worked for six years as a police officer and served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army.
He coached Dalton High golf teams to six state championships and also served as an assistant football coach.
“He was an excellent coach,” said Chappell. “He took it seriously, very seriously. He was a great golf coach. He was a tremendous offensive line coach. I don’t think I’ve ever seen one better. He was a good disciplinarian. He was hard-nosed, and he demanded the best of his players.”
But behind that hard-nosed exterior, Chappell said, Wagers “had a tremendous heart.”
“If there was somebody who was sick or elderly and couldn’t cut their grass or something like that, he’d go do it,” Chappell said. “He was one of a kind. I feel very blessed that our paths crossed.”
Pennington was a student when Wagers was a coach.
“I thought he was the most hard-nosed man I’d ever met,” he said. “But after I got to know him as an adult, I saw he was also one of the softest men I ever met. He cared about his players and students. He cared about people. and he cared about this city.”
For the last 15 years of his teaching career, Wagers taught special education.
“He loved those kids,” Chappell said. “He took them on trips to Chattanooga or to the mall here in Dalton. He really watched out for them and went above and beyond for them.”
Wagers was also a long-time employee of the Dalton Public Works Department.
“A lot of the policies and procedures we have in place today were started by Mr. Wagers,” City Administrator Andrew Parker said during a recent meeting of the city Public Works Committee. Parker is a former director of the Public Works Department.
Wagers’ involvement with the Public Works Department began when he was still teaching. He would supervise crews of students taking part in a summer jobs program. They would mow grass, pick up litter and perform other jobs.
Pennington said no one worked harder to keep Dalton clean and attractive as Wagers.
“I used to joke that Hayden and a crew of 14 boys could do just as much work as a crew of 15 men,” said Pennington. “The boys would do the work of one man, and Hayden would do the work of 14 men.”
Pennington said after Wagers retired as a teacher, he worked for the Public Works Department full time.
“It’s rare that you see someone as successful in so many fields as Hayden Wagers,” said Pennington. “It’s rare that somebody serves their community in as many different roles.”
“Hayden Wagers exemplified the best of Dalton,” Pennington said. “He was one of our most respected citizens, and the city is going to miss him.”
