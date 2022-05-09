The late Hayden Wagers was very proud of Dalton, according to those who knew him, and he wanted others to be proud, too.
“It really bothered him to see someone toss something out on the side of the road,” said his wife Rita. “He just didn’t understand how someone could do that.”
Wagers, a former Dalton High School coach and member of the Georgia Coaches Hall of Fame and National Golf Coach of the Year in 1990, passed away in February at age 86. On Friday, family members, friends, former students and colleagues gathered at the Dalton Public Works Department as the facilities were named in Wagers’ honor. Wagers was a longtime employee of the Public Works Department.
“Of all the places he worked — as a policeman, teacher, coach, working with special needs kids — of everything he did, I think this was his favorite place,” said Mayor David Pennington, a student of Wagers.
After the plaque on the building was unveiled, Rita Wagers said he would have been honored.
“But he would also have been really embarrassed,” she said. “He never wanted any credit.”
“He was really humble,” said his daughter Janine Wagers. “Just getting the work done was his reward.”
“Hard work” was a phrase many used when speaking of Wagers.
“Hayden was the hardest-working man I’ve ever met,” said longtime Dalton High School football coach Bill Chappell. “I feel really honored that I got to know him and work with him. I can’t think of anyone from Dalton who deserves this honor more.”
“No one was more proud of Dalton than Hayden Wagers,” said Pennington. “And no one worked harder than him.”
A graduate of Dalton High School, Wagers received a football scholarship to the University of Chattanooga, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Wagers worked for six years as a police officer and served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army.
He coached Dalton High golf teams to six state championships and also served as an assistant football coach. During his last 15 years as a teacher he taught special education.
Wagers’ involvement with the Public Works Department began in 1967 when he was still teaching, when he started a program that took crews of students taking part in a summer jobs program to mow grass, pick up litter and perform other jobs.
“He would show those kids how to do things, and he expected that they do it exactly right,” said former Dalton High School coach Carlton Guthrie, who worked with Wagers with the youth crews.
City Administrator Andrew Parker worked with Wagers as a teen.
“I was on a different career path, and in my junior year in high school, I came to work with Coach Wagers. His community pride, his interest in maintaining the city right-of-way, sparked an interest in me,” Parker said. “His attention to detail was tremendous. Things had to be done a certain way, edging, weed eating, everything. Even today, the work program we use is what he put together.”
After he retired from teaching, Wagers went to work full time for Public Works for 12 years.
