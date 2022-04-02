Dr. Seth Wagner, an internal medicine specialist at Dalton Family Practice, describes his late father Barry as “the consummate ER (emergency room) physician.”
“He was my mentor,” he said. “He was my hero. He was one of those old-school ER doctors who could do anything. He was one of those people who was constantly reading and learning and seeking to be better tomorrow than he is today. He retired four or five years ago. Once he retired, he couldn’t sit still, and he saw this void in healthcare that needed to be filled in addiction medicine. He started working part time doing that, and I’ve never seen him happier. He changed countless lives.”
Wagner said his father was a fitness fanatic.
“My dad was running four miles a day,” he said. “He took no prescription medicine. He passed away from COVID-19 in August. He was working until then. In fact, he ran on a Saturday, called me on a Monday and told me ‘I don’t feel right. I don’t feel poorly, but something just isn’t right.’ That was right when COVID numbers were going up. So we tested him, and he was positive and two weeks later, unfortunately, he passed away.”
Wagner said after his father’s death he began thinking about how he could honor him and carry on his legacy.
“After a great deal of thought and contemplation, I decided I wanted to carry on that work with people who are struggling with addiction, like he did,” he said.
“Some of the numbers I’ve seen indicate that 40 million Americans 12 and older are dealing with a substance abuse issue,” he said. “It has only gotten worse during COVID-19. For many people, the isolation was awful, and if you add a genetic disposition to addiction to that, it could be a terrible burden to bear.”
Wagner has received special training and is now licensed for medically-assisted treatment, prescribing drugs that can help people deal with addiction to alcohol or opioids. Medically-assisted treatment is usually used in conjunction with therapy and counseling.
“We are going to see how this goes,” Wagner said. “We are in the early stages and just starting to figure out how to work it into my practice. It’s challenging. That’s one of the reasons more people aren’t doing it. Insurance companies are getting better at coverage for this but in the past they haven’t had the best coverage.”
Born and raised in Chattanooga, Wagner graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and from medical school at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. He comes from a family with a strong involvement in healthcare.
“My dad was an ER physician,” he said. “My sister is an ER physician. My uncle is an ER physician. My younger sister is an oncology nurse practitioner. We were constantly exposed to medicine my entire life.”
He said when he first started thinking about a career in medicine many who knew him thought he’d follow other family members into emergency medicine.
“But I like the idea of the continuity of care, being able to build relationships and follow a patient for a longer term than you might get in an ER,” he said. “Also, internal medicine gives you lots of options. You can do lots of different things, like I’m doing with addiction medicine.”
Internal medicine is similar to family medicine. The largest difference is that family medicine typically involves some pediatric care but internists typically see patients 14 and older.
Wagner completed a residency in internal medicine at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga.
“I was a hospitalist at Hutcheson Medical Center in Fort Oglethorpe until it closed (in 2014),” he said.
A hospitalist is a doctor who practices in a hospital and whose focus is the general medical care of patients in the hospital.
“Internal medicine residents get a lot of critical care training, and the majority of internal medicine residents go on to do hospital medicine,” Wagner said. “Few primary care physicians make rounds at the hospital anymore. That’s a thing of the past. What they do, what I do now, is to turn the care of their patients over to the hospital doctors. If you are admitted, a hospitalist coordinates your care while you are in the hospital.”
“When Hutcheson closed, I started covering down here as a hospitalist (at Hamilton Medical Center),” he said. “I started building relationships with doctors in the area and falling in love with the area. My wife is originally from here. She was a nurse at Erlanger.”
He knew Dr. Brandon Smith of Dalton Family Practice from when they were in residency together but hadn’t kept in touch.
“He called me out of the blue and said, ‘We’ve got an opening, and we’d love to talk to you about doing outpatient work,’” Wagner said. “I told him I was content in the hospital and wasn’t looking at doing outpatient. But shortly after that, my wife got pregnant, and when that happens you start reevaluating things, thinking about your work-life balance, so I called him back up. We ended up working it out, and I came here in 2017. I do general medicine. Lots of diabetes, hypertension, cardiac disease, things like that.”
He said if someone is dealing with alcohol abuse or substance abuse and wants to see if medically- assisted treatment can help them, “they just need to call my office or show up at the door, and we’ll figure it out.”
