Though organizers made adjustments to this year's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, such as requiring masks for all and avoiding walking through buildings, the anti-domestic violence event was too important not to hold, even during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Preliminary data shows domestic violence and child abuse" have increased during the pandemic, and donations to nonprofits have decreased because of the country's economic downturn, said Natalie Johnson, an associate professor of criminal justice at Dalton State College.
That's why it's all the more critical to hold Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, which both raises awareness of this "public health threat" and funds services that help those impacted by domestic violence, Johnson said. During this pandemic, it can feel to some victims of domestic violence "there is nowhere to go, so they're scared to get help."
Advice to "shelter in place (is) not safe for domestic violence victims, (but) there is help," said Katora Printup, executive director of the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center, the beneficiary of Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. "We are here for it."
The crisis center provides shelter and support to female, male and child victims of domestic violence, as well as advocacy for victims, in Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties, Printup said.
"We will create a safety plan for them," she said, and the crisis center can be reached at its 24-hour crisis hotline, (706) 278-5586.
Domestic violence encompasses more than mere physical abuse, it also includes economic — where one partner controls funds — social, emotional and mental abuse, Johnson said. Psychological and emotional abuse are harder to recognize than physical violence, but far more common, as half of men and women will be subject to psychological or emotional abuse at some point in their lives.
Roughly one in four women and nearly one in 10 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner and reported some form of intimate partner violence-related impact, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey. More than 43 million women and 38 million men have experienced "psychological aggression" by an intimate partner.
"Abuse is a process," where an abuser grooms victims and creates emotional attachment before abuse begins, Johnson said.
"They're not going to throw a punch on the first date," she said.
The crisis center, which offers free, confidential services, has fielded more "serious violence cases" since the pandemic began this spring, Printup said. Individuals are stuck together under the same roof, and economic strain adds to the stress, so "when you have no money, you have problems."
Johnson said it's crucial to avoid victim blaming with questions like "Why doesn't she leave?" Instead, one should inquire "What barriers is she facing that prevent her from leaving?"
Among the strengths of Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is that "it gets men involved," Printup said. "We've got to get more people stepping out against domestic violence."
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes "is a fun and unique way to bring awareness to a heinous issue," Johnson said. Wednesday's edition was the sixth hosted by Dalton State College, and students in DSC's criminal justice fraternity, Lambda Alpha Epsilon, of which Johnson is an adviser, assist with the walk.
"I think (this event) is great," said Katie Mercer, a Dalton State senior majoring in criminal justice. "Even with COVID-19 going on, (this walk) proves people want to come together for this cause."
JoAnne Davis and her therapy dog, Shaonia, were among those in attendance, both in festive costumes. They visit the crisis center regularly, and this was their third time at Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, Davis said.
"We want to be supportive," she said.
At the crisis center, Shaonia, a 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, is often a comforting presence for domestic violence victims, as "she can pick up when someone has been through (trauma)," Davis said. She "helps with stress and anxiety."
Cameron Godfrey, who works in Dalton State's dean of students office as a supplemental instruction and programs specialist, was among the men who sported heels for Wednesday's walk, and he found even more "empathy" for women by doing so, he said with a smile.
"I admire women (who wear heels) even more, now, because this is uncomfortable," he said.
He did draw amusement from onlookers in a local thrift store recently when he was trying on various pairs of heels for the walk, he said with a laugh.
"I got some weird looks and a few laughs," he said.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes attracts attention "in a comedic way," but the topic is deadly serious, he said.
"It's something we don't think about that much, but we need to bring it into the open."
There are "people out there who need help but are afraid to reach out," said Mercer, who walked in Walk a Mile in Her Shoes for the first time on Wednesday. "If they see we have our eyes open and the community listening, they'll have more trust."
