On Sunday, May 7, in the Burr Performing Arts Park in Dalton a second annual 5k fundraising walk/run is scheduled in honor of Luis Perez, who passed away to suicide in December 2021.
"We are raising money to assist those with suicidal thoughts or other mental problems, to get help," said a spokesman for the Laps for Luis committee of dedicated volunteers. "There is help out there. Last year our Laps for Luis monies funded 93 therapy sessions. Those funds were not only to help prevent suicide but to also bring awareness to our community about mental illness and help those who don't have the strength to reach out."
The Luis Perez family's vision is to see Laps for Luis grow. It is anticipated to bring in even more funds than last year.
The Burr Performing Arts Park is at 101 S. Hamilton St.
To preregister and participate in this 5k walk/run, the preregistration fee is $35 before Sunday, after the deadline it is $40. It includes a colorful T-shirt. You can purchase a shirt on that day, without participating, for $20. You can also purchase a "Memories of Luis" booklet for $20.
Those preferring to participate in the one-mile #LapForLife walk do not need to register. It is free.
For more information or to preregister and get a T-shirt, go to www.lapsforluis.org.
