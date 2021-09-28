"I just want to see an end to (Alzheimer's), or at least something to curb the progression of it," said James Waters, who was among those participating in Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's downtown. "The more people I get involved with this, the better it's going to get, and I want to see it improve every year."
"My grandmother passed from Alzheimer's, so there was no cure in her lifetime, but I hope we can find a cure to save someone else's grandmother, or mother, or sister, or brother," said Jennifer Jack-Wunder, a nurse and the co-owner of Comfort Keepers, a home healthcare business where "about 80% of our (clients) have some form of Alzheimer's or dementia." It is "very prevalent, (especially) in those over (age) 80."
She also understands the burden on the caregivers of those with Alzheimer's and dementia, as she cared for her grandmother while trying to balance work and other obligations, she said.
"I know how hard that is on families."
"I have a special place in my heart for" those with Alzheimer's and their families, which is why she's been involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer's for years, including as a sponsor, she said. "We support this (cause) in several counties."
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States — with more than 11 million family members and friends providing care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In Georgia, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 330,000 caregivers.
Saturday was the second Walk to End Alzheimer's for Avery Bugbee, and she had tears in her eyes at her first Walk during the Promise Garden ceremony, she said.
"I was very emotional (at that) coming together, and I thought it was beautiful."
Participants receive flowers for the Promise Garden — blue, for someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia; yellow, for a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s; purple, for someone who has lost someone to the disease; and orange, for those who want to support the cause of ending Alzheimer’s — and those flowers are placed in the hope that one day a white flower, representing the first survivor of Alzheimer's, can be added.
"Memories of all the people we know impacted by Alzheimer's," including her grandmother, came flooding back to Bugbee during her first Walk, she said. "It's a sad way to lose someone, but this is a joyful way to celebrate them and bring more awareness and attention to" the cause.
Saturday was the first Walk to End Alzheimer's for Lisa Harris, who — like Bugbee — knows many individuals impacted by Alzheimer's and wants to "bring awareness to it," Harris said. It's also "a way to celebrate those who have passed so they know we haven't forgotten about them."
Alzheimer's "runs really strong in my mother's side of the family — her, her sister and her brother all passed from Alzheimer's or dementia — so I started walking in 2013 in honor of her," Waters said. "I've had so much support from my (work), Shaw Plant 80, and I want to see more and more people get involved."
Jonathan Pinto has participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer's previously, but Saturday was his first time in Dalton, as he recently relocated to town, he said.
"I had a grandmother with dementia, and as the minister of senior adults at First Baptist Church of Dalton, I see a lot of Alzheimer's with that population, so I wanted to do something toward helping that."
Pinto believes a walk is a good way for "people of all ages to get involved," more so than, say, a marathon.
"If it was a marathon, I'd have to let somebody else do it," he said with a self-deprecating chuckle. "Anyone can do this, though."
