Walk to End Alzheimer's returns Saturday, with adjustments

While the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Dalton on Saturday will proceed differently than in prior years due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the purpose of raising funds to combat the disease and find a cure remains unchanged.
On Saturday, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s, which will be delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Additionally, a small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
It's critical for the Walk to End Alzheimer's to continue, even in a modified format, and "hopefully we will (soon) end this disease," said Amy Johnston, senior director of marketing and communications for Georgia's chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "Alzheimer's is not going away because of the pandemic, so we need to keep raising funds and awareness."
Fortunately, "we were able to pivot quickly" into an event that will be ''safe for all," Johnston said. Though participants are invited to walk wherever they wish on Saturday, instead of in one location as is typically the case, "that's an opportunity to provide more awareness, in my opinion."
"This will be a movement of people walking everywhere with purple shirts on," she said. Others will wonder why, and that offers a chance to share the message.
Among the participants is the Latin American Association's Eva Rodriguez, support facilitator and community educator for the Alzheimer's Association. Her team of 10 includes several employees from Mohawk Industries, where Rodriguez and other community educators have done workshops to teach employees about the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's.
Her team's name is "Estamos Unidos," which means "we are united," because "we're all in this together," Rodriguez said. "We need each other."
Currently, more than 5 million Americans age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's, and that number is expected to nearly triple by 2050, according to a report from earlier this year from the Alzheimer's Association. An estimated 150,000 Georgians age 65 and over are currently living with Alzheimer's, a figure projected to jump to 190,000 in only a handful of years.
Rodriguez, now in her early 40s, participated in her first Walk to End Alzheimer's as a Kentucky Wesleyan College student when she was 19, so "it's always been a part of who I am," she said. Her sorority, Sigma Kappa, has concentrated its philanthropic efforts on the Alzheimer's Association for more than 35 years.
"I received so much wisdom and knowledge" from those college experiences with the Alzheimer's Association, she said. "It was very eye-opening, an experience I'll never forget."
On Saturday, Rodriguez will miss the community element of the Walk to End Alzheimer's, as there won't be any large gathering with all the participants.
"I'm a social bird, so this will be a different atmosphere, but we still need to advocate and raise funds for a cure," she said. "It'll look a little different, but we're excited."
Statewide, there were 4,513 deaths from Alzheimer's in 2018, an increase since 2000 of nearly 250%, according to the Alzheimer's Association. There are already more than 500,000 Georgia residents serving as unpaid family caregivers totaling 615,000 hours of unpaid care at a value of roughly $8 billion.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the Alzheimer's Association's top annual fundraiser, Johnston said. In 2019, it raised more than $100 million across the country, roughly $2 million in Georgia.
To enhance the experience leading up to the event and on Saturday, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create additional opportunities for community connections, according to the Alzheimer's Association. For example, participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the Alzheimer's Association and walk sponsors that help individuals and families affected by the disease.
Furthermore, a new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and congratulate them when they finish their walk. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit georgiawalk.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.