On Saturday, Sept. 25, Dalton residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer's disease at the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's -- the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony -- a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people's connection to Alzheimer's -- their personal reasons to end the disease.
While plans are moving forward to host the Dalton Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. In Georgia, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 334,000 caregivers. To register and receive the latest updates on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's, go to alz.org/walk.
