Walker of the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office honored by the Rotary Club

Contributed photo

Loretta Walker of the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office recently received the Vocational Excellence Award from the Rotary Club of Dalton. Nominated for her outstanding work as a grievance officer, Walker handles complaints by inmates and their families, monitors communications, assists inmates with special needs and investigates and follows up with legal and inmate discipline issues. She also serves as the sheriff's office's representative on the Mental Health Court. In making the nomination, Capt. Wesley Lynch said, "We are so lucky to have her." Pictured are, from left, Sheriff Scott Chitwood, Walker and Ricky Robertson, president of the Rotary Club of Dalton.