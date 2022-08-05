Georgia’s economy and Dalton manufacturing would be hit hard if the Inflation Reduction Act currently being considered by Congress becomes law, said Herschel Walker, Georgia’s Republican Party candidate for the U.S. Senate.
“It will cripple American manufacturing,” said Walker, speaking at Dalton’s Performance Fabrics Technologies on Wednesday. “It’s going to raise taxes.”
Walker faces Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver in the Nov. 8 general election.
Walker criticized Warnock for saying he will vote for the bill and challenged him to have a debate on the bill.
“I’d like to explain to him that this will affect a lot of businesses in Georgia,” Walker said.
Walker said the bill would cost American workers jobs and make American industry less competitive with China and other nations.
Warnock’s campaign said the bill would benefit Georgians.
“Rev. Warnock is fighting to lower costs for Georgians, and that’s exactly what this bill would do by capping the cost of insulin to $35 per month and lowering the price of prescription drugs for seniors,” said Meredith Brasher, Warnock for Georgia communications director. “Herschel Walker’s opposition to this relief is another example of how he’s not ready to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.”
Tom Peeples, manager of Performance Fabrics Technologies, said he’s been talking to business leaders in Dalton and around the state about the bill.
“If (Warnock) had spoken to any of the business people that I have spoken with in the state of Georgia he would have a different opinion of this bill,” he said. “I’m told this is going to raise our taxes $350 billion.”
The Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation forecasts the bill would create a net tax increase of $350 billion during the next decade and that taxpayers in almost every income level would see their taxes go up. Democrats have said they disagree with that assessment.
The Tax Foundation, which says it is an independent tax policy nonprofit, forecasts the bill would create a net tax increase of $304 billion and reduce economic growth.
“That, in itself, will raise my suppliers’ costs, which will be passed along to me, and I’ll have to pass them along to my customers who will pass them along to the consumer, which will stall the economy,” said Peeples. “That concerns me for my business and the people who work in these companies.”
“I trust him,” Peeples said of Walker. “He approaches politics the way we approach our business.”
State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, said Georgia’s elected officials should recognize the importance of manufacturing to the state.
“In 2020, Georgia was the first to reopen (from the COVID-19 lockdown),” he said.
“Georgia was the first to let our manufacturing workers get back to work,” he said. The “Biden-Warnock bill” would hurt manufacturing and increase costs to consumers, he said.
“Raphael Warnock went to Washington and forgot about Georgia workers,” Payne said. “Herschel will not forget those who are working every day.”
State Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, said the bill would “cripple manufacturing, it’s going to cripple people’s lives and jobs in Georgia.”
“We are the No. 1 place in America to do business,” Mullis said. “But this will hurt even Georgia.”
Walker said in Dalton he has agreed to debate Warnock.
“I’ve told him don’t be scared,” he said. “I’ll do it in your backyard.”
According to Georgia Public Broadcasting, Walker earlier this week accepted an invitation to a debate in Savannah on Oct. 14 sponsored by Nexstar Media Group, which owns TV stations across Georgia. Warnock has agreed to debates sponsored by press organizations in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah. But, so far, neither has agreed to attend the same debate as the other.
