The runoff for the U.S. Senate seat from Georgia between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker was neck-and-neck as of press time Tuesday night.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Associated Press projections had Warnock (50.1%) with a slight lead over Walker (49.9%) with 83% of votes counted. State elections officials said votes would be counted into the night. About 3.3 million votes were expected to be cast for the runoff.
Neither Warnock nor Walker received more than 50% of the vote during the general election on Nov. 8, forcing the runoff. Warnock received 1,946,117 votes (49.44%) to Walker’s 1,908,442 (48.49%).
Early voting was Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.
Georgia voters continued “strong turnout during each day of early voting” last week, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. As of Saturday morning, 1,712,651 voters cast ballots during early voting. Friday’s total of 352,953 broke the previous one-day record for early voting in the 2016 presidential election, where 252,715 voters cast their ballots. Monday and Tuesday both showed totals above 300,000 ballots cast, with the lowest total of 286,000 voters going to the polls on Wednesday. Thursday’s total of 298,000 nearly broke the 300,000 mark.
In-person turnout throughout the week reached 1,712,651 with total turnout reaching 1,852,593 including absentee and military voters. Turnout for the 2022 runoff has now reached 26.4% of active Georgia voters.
