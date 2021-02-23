Walmart announces expanded health services

The Walmart Care Clinic at 815 Shugart Road in Dalton has been remodeled to a Walmart Health center with expanded services.
“Our Walmart Health locations have received great response from the Georgia communities, and we continue to look at how we can expand affordable and accessible healthcare to even more communities,” said Christopher Roquemore, market director, Walmart Health. “We are evolving our retail care clinic model in Georgia to Walmart Health with expanded services featuring physicians on site and primary care and chronic condition services to meet the needs of the community and help customers not only save money, but live better, healthier lives."
Walmart Health locations will now be operated by a clinic administrator and assistant center administrators to help people navigate their visit and understand resources, and to be a familiar presence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.