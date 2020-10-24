Walnut Hill Farm to present JJ Grey & Mofro, Drivin N Cryin

Walnut Hill Farm is thrilled to announce JJ Grey & Mofro headlining Dinner With A Band III, featuring special guests Drivin N Cryin, on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Attendees can enjoy an evening with Florida- and Georgia-grown artists immediately following a pre-party broadcast of one of college football's biggest rivalries, Georgia versus Florida.
The socially-distanced series brings live music to fans with a dinner experience at the top of the natural splendor of rolling hills and glorious trees in Dalton. Artists will take the stage with full production, lights and sound while fans enjoy the experience from a designated box for their group of up to 10. To ensure the best viewing experience possible, two full LED screens will be displayed on either side of the stage. Tickets are available at DinnerWithABand.com.
About JJ Grey & Mofro (from www.jjgrey.com): "From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, other times a sort of mass-absolution for the mortal weaknesses that make him and his audience human.
"Onstage, Grey delivers his songs with compassion and a relentless honesty, but perhaps not until 'Ol' Glory' has a studio record captured the fierceness and intimacy that defines a Grey live performance. 'I wanted that crucial lived-in feel,' Grey says of 'Ol' Glory,' and here he hits his mark. On the new album, Grey and his current Mofro lineup offer grace and groove in equal measure, with an easygoing quality to the production that makes those beautiful muscular drum-breaks sound as though the band has set up in your living room."
About Drivin N Cryin (from www.drivinncryin.com): "Celebrating their 35th anniversary together, Atlanta-based folk rock act Drivin N Cryin have spent most of their career on tour. In October 1985 Drivin N Cryin played their first show at Atlanta's famed 688 Club. The band quickly gained attention for their blistering live shows, and amassed a rabid fan base in the fertile soil of the late-1980s Southeast music scene.
"Now, 35 years later, and after releasing four full length albums on Island Records and one on Geffen Records, founding members Kevin Kinney and Tim Nielsen find themselves enjoying a milestone anniversary for the band, having survived the pressures of fame, a shifting musical landscape, multiple lineup changes and miles of back roads and highways to arrive here."
About Dinner With A Band: Previous weekends of Dinner With A Band included performances by Jon Pardi, Kip Moore, the Eli Young Band, LANCO, Jamey Johnson, Tracy Lawrence and Jimmie Allen.
"We are proud to provide an additional date that will allow us to once again safely bring music back to fans within the state of Georgia," Walnut Hill Farm said. "In addition, we are extremely proud of the number of entertainment jobs brought back to the state as a result of this Georgia Grown series. We are thrilled to have a contribution in the rebuilding of this industry while providing both a safe and socially-distanced musical experience for all. In coordination with our partners, we are able to produce a series that is compliant with both local and state regulations while following social-distancing guidelines.
"For the safety of our staff and fans, tickets must be purchased online, in advance. This will allow us to ensure the well-being of our patrons and staff for a safe and efficient check-in process. We look forward to having you at this live music event."
Dinner With A Band III
When: Saturday, Nov. 7. Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Walnut Hill Farm, 800 Lee Bryant Road N.E., Dalton.
Tickets: On sale now (DinnerWithABand.com).
For more Information: Email info@doubleaproductions.net or kcarpenter@oakwoodcafe.net.
