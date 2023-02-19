As trucks are driven down our roads, unsecured items can fall out, landing in and around the roadway if their cargo isn’t secure. Unsecured loads can lead to litter, which in turn causes water pollution and harm to animals and costs tax dollars. The Georgia Department of Transportation has spent $14 million in a single year picking up roadside litter, and those costs continue to rise.
Dirk Verhoeff, director of the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority, said about unsecured loads, “I see it all the time; a pickup truck full of bagged and loose garbage with a couple of heavy items laying on top to hold it down, thinking their load is secure. The driver hits a bump or dip in the road and some of the load comes flying out. I have seen heavier items such as plywood and siding that easily catch wind and end up flying out. Your best bet is to secure your load with a tarp and straps, and have confidence you make it to your destination without littering the roads or causing an accident.”
If a person doesn’t properly secure their cargo they could end up being the one to pick it up ... in an orange jumpsuit. If a person dumps litter weighing more than 10 pounds it could land them with a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, and they may be directed to pick up the litter. According to Georgia’s Comprehensive Litter Prevention and Abatement Act of 2006, litter can be defined as “any discarded or abandoned refuse, rubbish, junk or other waste material,” meaning that items improperly secured that fall out of truck beds count as litter.
Unsecured loads have also been the cause of multiple accidents, injuries and even deaths. A 2012 congressional study revealed that in 2010 alone unsecured loads and road debris caused 440 deaths and 10,000 injuries.
Heidi Coffee lost her husband in 2006 when a shelving unit fell out due to it not being properly secured. As she stated on news station KIRO 7, “The little choices that we make can have huge consequences.”
The little choice of securing your load can save the lives and heartache of those around you.
This month the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority is launching a “Secure Your Load” campaign. It will distribute “Secure Your Load” pamphlets with information about the dangers of unsecured loads and the laws against them.
When you load up your cargo next time, ask yourself a couple of questions: “Would I feel safe driving behind my vehicle? Could litter from my vehicle fly out and end up causing harm?” Make sure before you take off that you are 100% certain that your load is secure so that you can drive knowing that you have taken every precaution available.
Don’t rely on the weight of items to keep them in your truck. Bumps, turns and sudden stops can dislodge even heavy items like furniture, tools and equipment. Consider buying a cover if you don’t often haul large, bulky items in your truck. Not only do covers improve fuel economy and keep your goods dry, they keep material in the bed, keep thieves out, and look good doing it.
All trash or recyclables should be in sturdy bags and covered by a strong tarp or cargo netting. If you throw trash into your truck bed, secure a 5-gallon bucket with a lid in a corner of the bed as a trash can. Tarps can be bought for under $20, including tie-downs, at most home improvement or automotive stores.
So feel free to continue hauling off your friend’s old sofa or bringing lumber to the construction site, just check the back of your truck first. To learn more, visit https://www.dwswa.org/secure-your-load.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.