Water infrastructure upgrades in downtown Dalton

Contractors with Dalton Utilities are working in the downtown Dalton area to replace aging water lines that have experienced failures over the past several months.
The locations impacted will include the eastern section of King and Crawford streets near the intersection of North Hamilton Street. Work will also occur along a section of North Hamilton Street between Crawford and King streets.
"The nature of the work may require intermittent traffic pattern interruptions; however, every attempt will be made to minimize any traffic flow changes," according to Dalton Utilities. "We expect this project to be complete by late August. We appreciate your patience as we complete this important project to improve the reliability of our infrastructure."
