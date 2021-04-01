Waugh named athletic director at Marist School in Atlanta; will continue to serve on Dalton City Council through the end of June

Marist School in Atlanta has named Dalton City Council member Derek Waugh as its new athletic director. Waugh is an alumnus of the school.
"The high school years are so important," Waugh said. "To be able to work with this age group, and to be able to go back to a school where I spent six years is really awesome. I'm blessed. But I've been blessed throughout my life, and I was certainly blessed to come to Dalton when I did."
Waugh was elected to the Ward 1 seat on the council in 2019. He served as athletic director at Dalton State College from 2012 to 2016, helping to start the school's intercollegiate athletic program. The Southern States Athletic Conference named him athletic director of the year in 2016. He served as president and CEO of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame from 2016-17 and currently works for BSN Sports, which distributes sports uniforms and equipment.
Waugh said he will continue to serve on the City Council through the end of June.
