Waugh willing to discuss moving Johnston statue

Dalton City Council member Derek Waugh said Tuesday he is willing to consider the possible move of the statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston from downtown.
"I think we've got bigger issues than moving a statue," he said. "But I'm willing to look at it and see if we can find a win-win solution if it is brought to the council. There's a lot we have to consider. The cost. State law. It hasn't been brought to the council yet, but I'm willing to look at it."
A state law passed last year allows local governments to move monuments and memorials only if they are moved to "a place or site of similar prominence, honor, visibility and access within the same county or municipality in which the monument was originally located. A monument shall not be relocated to a museum, cemetery or mausoleum unless it was originally placed at such location."
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said Tuesday that state legislators may make some changes in the law over time as they see how it works out, but he can't see them making exemptions on a case-by-case basis.
"That would just get too complicated," Carpenter said.
Approximately 200 people filled the lawn of Dalton City Hall Monday evening following a "March for Justice," and one of the demands of organizers was the relocation of the statue, which has kept watch over downtown from the intersection of Hamilton Street and Crawford Street for more than a century.
"We believe the Johnston statue represents a time based on racism and repression of African Americans," said Omar Rodriguez, one of the organizers. "Johnston was more of a retreater than a fighter. We want to see it replaced with something more appropriate for the community."
Rodriguez suggested that it be replaced with a statue of Catherine Evans Whitener, who is credited with starting the tufted bedspread industry in Dalton that grew into the carpet industry, or a memorial for people who were lynched in Whitfield County.
City Council members Tyree Goodlett and Annalee Harlan marched with the group and both said the Johnston statue should be relocated.
"It absolutely should be moved," said Goodlett, the first black City Council member in Dalton history.
Harlan said she had already been "investigating" the moving of the statue.
"I've already been approached by a historical entity locally that wants it," she said. "They don't want it for nostalgia. They want to conceptualize the history of it."
Harlan said she would not identify the group.
"Any time you have something that offends so many people, it should be moved," said Mayor David Pennington when reached after the march. But Pennington warned the state law could make it difficult to move the statue.
Pennington said the statue is still owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), which was responsible for its creation. He said he does not know the details of any agreement for the statue to be maintained by the city but it always has been. A spokesman for the city said the clerk's office is researching city records.
Melissa Burchfield, a representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Pvt. Drewry R. Smith Chapter 2522, declined comment Monday night.
Council member Gary Crews said when reached after the march the council members have not discussed the matter but he hopes some solution can be found.
"We have a very good relationship with the governor and legislative leaders," he said. "I hope we can find some compromise that would allow us to relocate it."
Crews suggested the Confederate Cemetery in city-owned West Hill Cemetery or the Huff House on Selvidge Street near City Hall might me appropriate locations. Johnston kept his headquarters in the Huff House when the Army of Tennessee spent the winter of 1863 in Dalton. The Huff House is owned by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society.
"No one has approached us about moving the statue," said historical society President Ellen Thompson. "That's not our issue. It's up to the UDC and the City Council."
Thompson said she expects historical society members would be willing to discuss locating the statue at one of the historical society's properties if the UDC and the City Council agree to move it. But she said historical society members haven't discussed that possibility because no one has approached them.
When Johnston took control of the Army of Tennessee in Dalton in December 1863, it was nothing more than an armed mob, according to accounts. He transformed the forces, through training and ensuring they were properly equipped, into soldiers.
The opening skirmishes of the Atlanta Campaign were fought between Confederate forces under Johnston and Union forces under Gen. William T. Sherman in the area around Dalton in 1864.
One of the technicians who restored the statue in 2012 at the time of its 100th anniversary told the Daily Citizen-News it was designed by Belle Kinney, one of the most acclaimed sculptors (and one of the few female sculptors) of the early 20th century. The statue was cast in the Tiffany Studio in New York. The firm that restored the statue said it was rare that a bronze statue was produced in the South at that time because they were so expensive to make and most Confederate memorials of the period were made of stone.
The statue reportedly cost $6,000, or about $155,000 today.
