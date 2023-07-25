GNTC announces Wayne Davis Concrete’s participation in the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) apprenticeship training program through GNTC’s Office of Economic Development. Front row, from left, are GNTC Commercial Truck Driving instructor Judy Roddenberry, Wayne Davis Concrete Recruiter Specialist Vanessa Rivera, Wayne Davis Concrete CDL apprentice Elijah Page, Wayne Davis Concrete Human Resources Manager Teena Hurst and GNTC Commercial Truck Driving instructor Barry Tweedy; back row, Wayne Davis Concrete Safety Coordinator Zach Issa, Wayne Davis Concrete Safety Director Joseph Arp, GNTC President Heidi Popham, GNTC Economic Development Vice President Angela Berch, Wayne Davis Concrete Business Analyst Austin Davis and Wayne Davis Concrete Business Analyst Jacob Davis.