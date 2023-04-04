As a young girl, Phenna Kilgore knew “party lines” over the telephone meant several people in different locations could be listening in on the same call. Her Granny Kilgore put those early days of telephone service to good use in the New Hope community of Spring Place.
“One time a family’s home burned, and she got on the party line and asked people what they had — even just a spoon or a plate or whatever. If something happened in the community, or somebody needed something, Granny had a closet that had clothes in it and she had a closet that had canned food in it … it’s the way she taught us to be without ever having to tell us how to be,” she said.
What happened when community members were helping the displaced family move into another house affected Phenna (now Petty) deeply.
“It was like one of the shotgun houses where you could see from front to back,” she recalled. “I was probably 8 or 9 or 10 years old … this young mother was crying, thanking everybody for all they’d been given, and my Granny was there. (Granny) was brash and loud and funny, and she and her twin sister made all their clothes. This woman put her hand on Granny’s arm and said ‘Thank you,’ and not knowing what else to say, then said ‘That’s a pretty dress you have on.’
“Everybody froze because they knew what would happen. My Granny unzipped that dress and stepped out of it and gave it to her. I can tell you I was very proud to ride home with my Granny in her slip. That’s what I grew up seeing.”
Petty, who graduated from Murray County High School in 1976 a year before she was supposed to, now serves on more than a dozen boards statewide and in the Northwest Georgia area.
A lifelong resident of the county in the shadows of Fort and Grassy Mountains, she said growing up while attending New Hope Baptist Church was a formative experience.
“It really was a community; we all took care of each other,” she said. “I’m living here to give back to my community.”
Phenna and Jerry Petty have been married for 40 years now, and live on a farm in the north end of Murray. They have two grown children, Heath and Ashlee, and three grandchildren.
Going back to MCHS
After graduating from high school and then taking some classes at Dalton Junior College, Petty decided to transition into the work world.
“I had worked at Queen Carpet and loved working for Harry and Julian Saul, until my son was born in 1985,” she said. “I had not planned on working any longer, I just went home to the farm and was raising my daughter and son.”
Then in 1995 she got a call from Mike Davis in the county school system.
“They had a parapro(fessional) who was out for quite awhile, and he wanted to know if I would come and help out at the high school,” said Petty. “From there, I ‘accidentally’ went to work but found my career. I started in the library-media center, then went to CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) where I found what I was supposed to be doing.”
The advent of the HOPE scholarship in 1993 gave diligent Murray County High School students an opportunity to attend college.
“But unfortunately, what we did at the beginning was we said everyone had to have a four-year degree,” Petty said of HOPE. “Ten years later, we found out that everybody with a four-year degree’s not willing to do all those skilled-trade jobs, which are so important for everything we do. A quote I heard a long time ago was ‘Everyone wants to be in the corner office, but someone has to build that corner office.’”
Petty could have taken advantage of scholarship funds.
“Over the years, they’d tell me I needed to go back to school (and get a degree) because I could never be an administrator or move up. But I said that’s OK. I could have taken the (scholarship) money and gone back to college and got a degree that I didn’t want or need, or I could help kids get a piece of paper (degree) they did need. So I just kept doing what I was doing and plodding along,” she said.
Then Georgia’s education leaders established a “strategic waivers” system.
“Murray County Schools applied for every strategic waiver there was,” Petty said. “One of the waivers in there was if you had a highly-qualified person then you could hire them even without the (college degree) credentials, so with the approval of Dr. Vickie Reed, I became the CTAE director even though I didn’t have the pieces of paper.”
Since she has never worked as a classroom teacher, Petty was asked if being the director got her closer in touch with the students as a mentor in their lives.
“I worked a lot with the students,” she confirmed. “I helped with competitions and took kids to them. I took students to nationals and they placed in national competitions. I always tell them they taught me a whole lot more than I ever taught them. Most all kids rotate through CTAE at some time in their high school career, in one thing or another. I had a ‘glass office’ — my door was always open — and I had a good rapport with the teachers and the students. I just tried to be there for what they needed, and they were always there when I needed help with something.”
On the walls of that “glass office” the kids started writing her notes before she left the high school in 2010.
“My very last day, I had a huge group of kids come down and sing ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ to me, and I’m still in touch with a lot of them,” she said.
Before retiring from Murray County Schools in 2018, Petty had become the District CTAE director in 2010.
She was also president of the Murray County Chamber of Commerce for almost a year in 2018-19, but stepped down when she felt there was too much on her plate because of other involvements.
However, she still serves on the chamber’s board of directors, and in 2020 began serving on the state Board of Education representing the 14th Congressional District (she’s halfway through her seven-year term).
“I firmly believe if you live your life looking up, you’ll be where you’re supposed to be and be doing what you’re supposed to do, and that’s what I did,” she remarked. “Obviously, God didn’t give me the brains to say no because I’m on every board there is!”
Petty was asked if she’d ever been lured to work elsewhere.
“Some, but not seriously,” she replied. “Everyone knows I’m not leaving here. I’ve had opportunities, but none I ever took seriously. It would be hard (to leave). I wake up in God’s country every single day.”
Defining moments
Are there any humorous or dramatic stories that stand out in her mind? Immediately she smiled.
“Blake Jones and Montana Gray, they were on the Skills USA Quiz Bowl Team — and the regular (Murray County High School) quiz bowl team, too — and we were at a tournament in Savannah,” she began. “When we were out eating some place, sometimes I’d pay for somebody’s meal and ask (the staff) not to tell them who paid their meal. and then I’d explain to the kids that ‘paying it forward’ is the way to go and why you don’t want to be recognized. I’d tell them if I did something for someone expecting a thank you, then I did it for me. But when you do it just because you should do it, then you can enjoy their happiness.”
Before the competition began, they were eating at a Waffle House.
“I looked up and these boys had these big grins on their faces — and I’m like what’s going on, what are they up to, but they didn’t say anything. A few minutes later, two airmen from Hunter Army Airfield got up and asked (a waitress) if they could tell them who paid for their meals, and she said, ‘Well, they asked me not to tell you but to give you a note thanking you for your service.’ and I said in my whole life if I never did anything other than what those two boys did that day, it would be worth it. They were high school juniors, and at first I thought ‘They’re playing a prank on somebody!’ Because Montana had already put a sign on my car on that same trip that said ‘Help!’’’ she said while laughing.
On another occasion she had students in Kansas City, Missouri, for a week of Skills USA competition.
“There were six or seven of them, and we’re in Walmart and they all walk behind me like little ducks, from tallest to shortest,” she remembered. “And somebody would say ‘Are these your children?’ and they’d say ‘Yes, we’re her children.’ So they added a whole lot more to my life than I added to a single student’s life. I have so many stories …”
Petty said she especially enjoys working on the state Board of Education, and that two bills before the state legislature dealt with safety in schools and the needs of dyslexic students, the latter of which was written by the state board and then passed by the legislators.
“Once we get (the bill) out, kids who are being missed early on can get the dyslexia diagnosis and the structured learning they need,” she explained. “Reading is a big thing all across the country. It’s one of those things I think most states see and there’s a push. Some of it’s digital, because now you don’t have to read a book, you can listen to a book … (we’re) getting back to the basics of reading, what teaches a child to read.
“One of the things I’ve always told the kids is if you can read you can open a book and go anywhere.”
What drives Petty to continue serving?
“I think it’s the way I was raised. In the New Hope community we always really did take care of each other,” she affirmed. “I was an adult before I realized not everyone did that. Everyone, when they saw a need, they took care of it. I still rescue turtles out of the middle of the road. I saw a gentleman a couple of years ago holding onto a sign on the bypass and couldn’t get to him, so I turned around and came back. No one had stopped, but after I stopped, several people stopped. He was in distress — it was very hot. A truck from North Georgia EMC (Electric Membership Corp.) stopped by, and one of the young men in the truck was from Murray County. I don’t think he saw me, he just saw somebody needed help. Not that he got that from me, but it’s nice to see stuff like that.”
Petty said on all the boards she serves on there are people on each who are “more important cogs in this than I am.”
Granny Kilgore taught the same concept.
The Phenna Petty file
Carlton & Maudie Petty Fund, trustee
Georgia Board of Education, rules chair
Murray County Division of Family and Children Services, chair
Division of Family and Children Services Region I, advisory board
Murray County Family Connection, chair
Murray County Schools Foundation, treasurer
Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, trustee
United Way, Women’s Leadership Panel
Emergency Food & Shelter Program (Federal Emergency Management Agency), Murray/Whitfield
Murray County Chamber of Commerce, board member
Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia
Kiwanis Club of Murray County
Conasauga Judicial Circuit/Drug & Mental Health compliance board
AdventHealth community board
