In a career that spanned more than two decades in both the Air Force and Army, Don Rich worked with the F-104 Starfighter jet and AC-47 “Puff the Magic Dragon” gunship in Vietnam.
These days, Rich, 82, ensures veterans are honored on their final flights from this life by leading the North Georgia Honor Guard, a detachment under the auspices of Dalton's American Legion Post 112. Their primary mission is serving during funerals for those who were in the armed forces.
“We do it for the veterans, and we do it for their families,” said Rich, the Guard chairman. “I always stress family comes first. We're not out there to take control, but we don't get away from the military (aspect) of it.”
Rich's wife, Naomi, schedules the Guard for funeral services and organizes who will serve in the contingent on duty days. Don, who has also served as the Legion's chaplain, has been involved since 2004, and notes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, it's a slack time because of COVID-19,” he said. “We're not having as many (funeral) services, but we're available. We have been posting the colors for different events and things like that.”
Gary Benson, a Guard member who assists the chairman, also mentioned the impact of COVID-19.
“In the beginning, it did affect us,” he said. “People didn't want to come out, and there were a lot less funerals because nobody wanted to do them. So we just kinda stopped for a month or two. Then things started loosening up, but sometimes these days there will just be a graveside service.”
Many in the Honor Guard are getting older, and the door is open to those who would like to serve at funerals and other functions. Prospective members must also be in the American Legion — dues are just $25 annually — and show proof they served in the military.
There is also some brief training. Two Guard members fold the American flag to present to a surviving family member, and seven are needed on the “firing line” for a 21-gun salute if a family requests the latter.
There is no rank in the Honor Guard and everyone is equal, Don Rich pointed out.
“(Prospective members) go out three times to observe during a funeral,” he said. “That should give them an idea whether they want to go ahead (with serving). Then we start getting their uniform together — which is expensive — but the Legion pays for it. We're fixing to have another training session here shortly because we're running out of people that can fold the flag. Much of the training is done while they were in the service, marching and all that, but the folding of the flag training is needed … (and) we also have support people. We have a need for new members and are always looking to recruit.”
Benson, who has been involved for around nine years, helps with funeral detail setup.
“I go set up the guns and get everything in the van, then when everyone gets there we leave,” he said. “We go to the cemetery and wait for the funeral home to show up, then we do our ceremony and leave. The older we get, the medical problems arise and some can't make it. Currently, we have one or two who I tell if you can just come and hold the bugle, it plays itself. That's part of the service, and it's not real strenuous on you.”
Benson was asked why he serves in the North Georgia Honor Guard.
“That's a tough question,” he began. “I do it for the veteran. It's the last thing we can do for that veteran and his family. To me, that's what it's about — if we can complete that wish for him and give that family some closure. And for me, it gets emotional. If there's anyway I can help, I'll help.”
Those desiring the services of the Honor Guard should ask their funeral home director to contact the Guard. Family members must also provide the DD-214 military separation form of the deceased to prove their loved one's military service.
'The Honor Guard was wonderful'
Terry Land's father was buried in the cemetery at Grove Level Baptist Church in March 1987.
“PFC Ernest Land was a World War II veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart after being wounded in Belgium,” said Terry Land, of Dalton. “At his burial, the Honor Guard honored my dad with their ceremony and presented us, his family, with the U.S. flag that draped his coffin. It was a beautiful service for one of America's fighting men.”
Deborah Nicholson Jaco's husband, Mahalon “Jake” Jaco, was also recognized by the North Georgia Honor Guard.
“He was a Vietnam veteran who was sprayed with Agent Orange while there fighting,” she said. “The Honor Guard was wonderful, and I can't thank them enough for honoring my husband.”
Carole Fletcher Crighton's father, Ralph Fletcher, was stationed on the USS Texas during World War II and witnessed the Battle of Iwo Jima from offshore.
“He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 112 and asked us before his death (in 2015) to arrange the Honor Guard for him,” she said. “It was a beautiful sight.”
Ruby Dawson Reece's family used the local Honor Guard twice, at her husband Carl Larry Reece's funeral and again for his entombment at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
“They are an awesome group of devoted men,” she said. “Thank you is not enough for what they offer.”
A North Georgia Honor Guard member at a funeral ceremony quotes the following passage to a surviving family member who receives the American flag at a graveside service:
“A grateful nation and the United States government, through the American Legion, present this flag to you in honor of his (or her) faithful service to his (or her) country. God bless you and keep you always.”
Don Rich, chairman of the Honor Guard under the auspices of American Legion Post 112, added that families are also encouraged to contact them if they can be of further service.
Current members of the North Georgia Honor Guard
Shannon Bearfield
Gary Benson
Renee Chishalm
Charles Clayton
T.W. Davis
Fred Denbleyker
Janet Duncan
John Godshell
Don Gray
Junior Hammontree
James Ledford
Leon Lewis
George Lo Greco
Jim Lovain
Jerry Manning
Lee Oliver
Bob Oxford
Paul Peel
Don Rich
Anthony Robertson
Ed Shiver
John Wilson
Beth Wingfield
