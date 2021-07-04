'We were just like brothers': Bill Dwight was the only Black young man from Dalton killed in Vietnam

Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series of stories profiling the veterans of Whitfield and Murray counties who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
James Washington and his first cousin, Bill Dwight, made a deal when they went into separate military units. If either was to die in Vietnam, the survivor would accompany the other's body back home.
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. William “Bill” Lamar Dwight, 20, was killed in action in Vietnam on Dec. 2, 1967. He was the only son of Daniel and Naomi Blackwell Dwight, and a 1966 graduate of Dalton High School. A rifleman with the III Marine Amphibious Force, CAP (Combined Action Program) Delta 2, 2nd CAG (Combined Action Group), Bill began his tour of duty in Vietnam on Feb. 24, 1967. He died from an explosive device blast in Quang Nam Province
James said Bill was “more like a brother” than just a cousin.
“Bill's daddy mostly raised me because my daddy died when I was around 1-and-a-half,” he said. “I was about four years older than he was, but we were just like brothers. I stayed over at their house, and most of the time I was over there. We did different things as kids like BB-gun hunting, and as we grew up we worked on cars and things together. I had a '55 Chevy first, and he wanted one, so we got him one and fixed it up just like mine was fixed up.”
The pair also traveled together.
“I was dating a girl in Albany, which became my wife, Lena Pauline,” James shared. “I would drive my car down there, and he would drive his. We were very close. He went to the service before I did. I went on to school at Monroe Tech in Albany, that's where I met my wife, and Bill joined the Marines. The Army tried to get me when I was in school, but I was keeping my grades up real good so they didn't bother me. But when I graduated, they got me.”
Bill's widow, Tennie, noted they were “high school sweethearts.”
“He was going to Dalton High, this was the first year that schools were integrated,” she said. “I stayed at Emery (Street School), and then I went the next year to follow him (at DHS); I was a year younger than him.”
Tennie called her husband a “jack of all trades.”
“His dad had taught him to be an auto mechanic, he was a builder and he was hilarious,” she said. “He was the funniest person, and everybody thought he had a very good sense of humor. He had lots of friends and played basketball on the team at school. We were married on Jan. 21, 1967, and had only been married about a year when he was killed. Our daughter, Patrice, had been born in September 1966, and was 13 months old when her father was killed.”
Tennie said Bill joined the military on the “buddy program” with Kenny Willis.
“We had been friends all through the years and double-dated with each other, all that kind of stuff,” she said. “We communicated with letters while he was in the military. I received quite a few letters after he was already dead.”
Linda O'Neal, Bill's sister, called her older brother an “all-around person.” Older sister Barbara has passed away.
“As a young boy, he worked shining shoes in downtown Dalton to make money to buy clothes — which he truly loved — and to purchase a 1955 yellow Chevrolet Impala,” she said. “He joined Mountain Ridge Baptist Church as a youth.”
It was at Emery Street School where Bill showed his skills during shop class, Linda recalled.
“(He made) a towel cabinet, wardrobe (chest), a bookshelf and many other items,” she said. “Transferring to Dalton High after integration, he continued that love of basketball.”
His desire to join the Marines came from watching military shows in the 1960s, and she said Kenneth Willis and Tommy Bonds all joined the service together under the buddy system.
Jimmy Willis also knew Bill, and was a year behind him in school.
“We grew up together, our families, too,” he said. “We all rode to school together in a carpool, because Bill was the only one that had a car at that time. We had just integrated the high school, and we were the first few Blacks to go to Dalton High. Bill was a very outgoing person, always working on cars and building engines with his dad, and he loved basketball.
“I don't think he got a chance to see his daughter (Patrice) but one time. He came home on a quick leave, and that was it — he had to make it back because he was going to be deployed to Vietnam.”
After graduating in 1967 Jimmy said there were “not much opportunities there in Dalton.”
“Guys then were eager to go into the military,” he remembered. “I went into the military way after they did, in 1969, because I went on to school after high school. So I got caught up in the draft after I went to mortuary school. In Vietnam, I worked in the mortuary with all the casualties, the KIAs (killed in action) that were coming through. I was in the Army and assigned to all the airborne units.”
Tennie's first cousin, Deborah Macon, remembers vividly riding with her and Bill to the hospital for the birth of their daughter, Patrice.
“After leaving my residence on Frederick Street, we proceeded to Waugh Street (M.L. King Jr. Boulevard) and Bill was so excited,” she said. “He accelerated with such speed that I thought we were in a jet because none of the wheels of his 1955 Chevrolet touched the pavement at the top of the hill. The incline of the hill has since been altered so it isn't as steep.
“That's when I knew how excited he was concerning the birth of his child. Bill was always a patient person who seemed to be in control of whatever situation he encountered, but that day I witnessed his sense of urgency. Unfortunately, that was the last ride I had with him .”
'It was devastating'
Lance Cpl. Bill Dwight “died outright” as a ground casualty with two other Marines in the vicinity of Da Nang, as the result of “multiple shrapnel wounds ... from a hostile explosive while on a patrol,” according to the Coffelt Database of Vietnam Casualties.
The operations log notes of the Fifth Marines states, “Two CAP Delta patrols ambushed while on patrol (one at noon and another at 1:30 p.m.) by an unknown number of Viet Cong … two to three hand grenades were detonated, and two (type unknown) mines were placed in the trail that were detonated.”
Sgt. James Washington served as flight engineer aboard a CH-47 helicopter.
“We agreed that if anything should happen to one of us — that if I should get killed over in Vietnam, he would bring my body home through the Red Cross and vice versa,” he said. “We were there at the same time, about as far apart as Dalton and Ringgold. But we never did see one another.”
It was on an operation in the Asha Valley that the chopper pilot got an urgent message to bring James back to base.
“We were way up north around the Ho Chi Minh Trail,” he said. “I was on a Chinook and it came over the radio to bring me back to the company area when we dropped our sorties (troops on a combat mission) off. I was worried (thinking), 'What's going on?' I hadn't done nothing, I always kept my nose clean — I didn't drink, didn't smoke, no fightin' or nothing. So when I got back to report to the 'Old Man' (company commander), I figured I was in big trouble going to him. That's when I got the news that he had been killed.
“That was one of the saddest days of my life.”
James was asked about that trip home.
“I don't know if I'd had a brother if he would be as close as Bill was to me. I have pictures of him on my dresser now. Thoughts come back of what we used to do, how we used to eat together, play together, sleep together, get in trouble together — good trouble, not no bad trouble,” he replied with a laugh. “You know how kids do things together. But it was real sad.”
Linda was in her senior year.
“One of my uncles came to get me, to tell me they needed me at home,” she recalled. “When I got there, my sister, who was alive at that time, was there, and there were two Marine officers. They were the ones that came to tell my mother and dad. That was their only male child, very devastating. The funeral was at Mountain Ridge Baptist, and he is buried in Hopewell Cemetery on Airport Road. There was someone that stayed with his body the whole time — a Marine — from the time they told us until the time they buried him.
“He really never said anything about what he wanted to be, he just wanted to go into the service. He graduated from school and went right in.”
Tennie was at home, waiting on one of her girlfriends to arrive so they could go to class at Dalton Junior College.
“I saw a policeman, Mr. Dillard — at that time there were just two Black policemen on the force — coming to my door with two military men,” she remembered. “The thought I had when I saw them was that Bill had been killed, and that was true. I thought what I am going to do with a baby girl without my husband? My life was just devastated at that point.
“He would have been coming home in January. I have lots of pictures that he took while he was in Vietnam; one picture he sent told how much he loved me and would always love me (see inset box).”
Jimmy was still in Dalton when he heard of Bill's death, and “probably” got the news after getting home from school.
“It was like a bombshell, because he hadn't been over there that long,” he said. “So many guys were getting killed, not just in Dalton but in all the surrounding towns. They were coming in slowly, a few at a time. When he was brought home, there was a large turnout. His dad was really torn apart about it.”
Lance Cpl. Dwight's commendations include the Purple Heart, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Combat Action Ribbon, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal.
'They kept his memory alive'
Patrice Dwight Branham was 15 months old when her father, Bill Dwight, was killed in Vietnam. Years later when she was pregnant, a home health nurse came to visit her.
“She said, 'I used to go to school with a man named William Dwight, he was killed in the service and he had a daughter — I wonder where she is?'” Patrice shared. “I looked at her and told her, 'Well, I know exactly where she is.' So she said, 'He was a really nice guy, he was a jokester, everybody loved him. Where is his daughter?' I said, 'You're talking to her!' She said, 'Oh, my God!'
“I don't remember him other than the stories that were told to me. I was raised by my mom around his mom and dad, and they kept his memory alive so I would not forget him ... from my understanding he was a jack of all trades, everybody pretty much loved him. I have not heard a bad thing from anybody — male, female, black or white — but how good and kind-hearted he was, a hard worker.”
Patrice was asked about her childhood without a father.
“Growing up, it was a thorn in my side,” she revealed. “Everybody else had their dad, and I didn't have my own … you know the old saying, 'You don't miss anything that you never had'? That, to me, is a lie … it still hurt, and not having him got kinda lonely. It was longing for something that you never had, but at one time you had it. I just miss him. I got married, he wasn't there. I graduated from high school, he wasn't there. I had my children and he wasn't there. Father's Day sometimes is very hard, like Memorial Day and Veterans Day, his birthday, his death date.”
Patrice has been to The Wall in Washington, D.C., and that was emotional, as well.
“It was kinda bittersweet,” she remembered. “I understood he went into the service to make a better life for me and my mom, and I'm not trying to sound selfish. But in the end, he was killed and I got the short end of the stick because you're gone and I don't have you.”
'Death Patrol' for three Marines
by Lawrence Wells
USMC 1964-68; Vietnam, 1965-66
The area of operation for CAP Delta 2 — radio call sign “Motherhood 2” — was approximately 10 miles south of Da Nang alongside Highway 1 adjacent to two hamlets, Quang Loc Tay and Phong Nhi. As part of Marine pacification efforts, the unit dispensed medical aid, constructed dwellings and most importantly, provided security to the hamlet and its residents. The area was the scene of heavy enemy contact, ranging from mines in the road to booby traps in the surrounding rice paddies, and snipers firing on passing vehicles.
On the afternoon of 2 Dec. 1967, a Delta 2 patrol made up of four Marines and several local Popular Force personnel was ambushed by some 50 Viet Cong soldiers a quarter-mile west of the unit's command post. Lance Cpl. Bill Dwight, Cpl. Thomas J. Walker (San Jose, California), Lance Cpl. Marvin D. Banar (Canton, Ohio) and two PFs (Tom and Cong) were killed. Only one Marine survived the ambush.
'If you were Black, you were going in'
Reggie Mullinax was a 1966 graduate of Dalton High School along with Vietnam casualty Bill Dwight and other “pioneering black students” like Kenny Willis, Fred Patton, Ronald Parks, Henry Benton, Jimmy Willis and Melvin Blaylock.
“Kenny and I crossed paths again in his role as a Georgia state trooper when he wrote me a well-deserved speeding ticket early on a Fourth of July on the way to a family gathering in Crandall,” he said. “I've always considered him a good man and friend.”
In the fall of 1965, the Catamounts were set to travel to West Fannin High for a football game. Head Coach Bill Chappell received an anonymous letter from a “supporter” of the Fannin County school, Reggie said.
“(The letter) spelled out the N-word and said don't bring them with you. Coach met with Henry and Melvin, and they said if the team wants us to go, we'll go. So Saturday afternoon he put it to the team,” said Reggie, becoming emotional. “The team's response was an enthusiastic, unanimous 'Yes, all our team is going!' and at the game we all stood around them. We were afraid a sniper or somebody might take a shot. There were extra state patrol(men) there, and absolutely nothing happened.
“But on the way over there, the closer we got, the bigger Melvin's eyes got, and he said, 'You couldn't pay me a million dollars a minute to live over here.'”
Reggie said there were other inequalities as well during those turbulent years of war and burgeoning civil rights.
“If you were Black, you were going in (to be drafted into the military) and it didn't much matter what your tests said you were good for, you pretty much ended up being a ground-pounder (infantryman),” he pointed out. “We had been watching fire hoses and dogs on TV (used to assail Black protesters) ... I have great admiration for that group of people who as kids were willing and able to be pioneers in a white school only 100 years and about four months after Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia.”
Love letter from Vietnam
Lance Cpl. Bill Dwight wrote the following letter to his wife, Tennie Taylor Dwight, from Vietnam:
To my darling, my one and only one that I love, admire and adore so much that I am glad that I can call you mine. The love that I have for you can't be put into words, but only in my heart. I hope that the love between one another will never be inseparable. I will always love you, no matter what.
Love with all my heart,
William L. Dwight
Remembering Lance Cpl. Bill Dwight
“Same boot camp platoon, Platoon 2093, PI (Parris Island), graduated 18 Nov. 1966.”
Van K. McCarty, posted Aug. 19, 2012
“Although we never met personally, I want to thank you, William Lamar Dwight, for your courageous and valiant service, faithful contribution and your most holy sacrifice given to this great country of ours. Your spirit is alive and strong; therefore, Marine, you shall never be forgotten, nor has your death been in vain! Again, thank you … for a job well done! Rest in eternal peace, my Marine friend.”
Donald Lytle, posted Aug. 23, 2003
“I just wanted to say thank you for serving this great country so that me, my wife, my kids and all of America can be free. Happy Memorial Day 1999.”
Roger L. Flood, Dalton, posted May 31, 1999
“In memory of a fallen Marine brother. We were from the same hometown. Your loving wife, Tennie, sister Linda, daughter Patrice and grandchildren have not forgotten you and will always love you. We pray you rest in peace. Semper Fideles.”
Lawrence H. Wells, USMC 1964-68, Vietnam, 1965-66
Commented
